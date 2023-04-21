Why Are We Doing This? Senate Education Committee Probes Value Of Private School Oversight Bill

MONTPELIER — What is the problem H.483 is attempting to solve?
That question was posed by Senate Education Committee Chair Brian Campion, D-Bennington, during this week’s testimony on the bill, which would increase oversight and accountability for approved independent schools.
Campion noted that H.483 essentially repeats conditions included in two pending regulations — Act 173 and Rule 2200 — which take effect July 1.
“What would change if [H.483] passes?” Campion asked.
H.483 was drafted after a Supreme Court ruling, Carson v. Makin, that states paying private school tuition cannot withhold tuition from religious schools.
Not wanting to funnel money to parochial schools that may discriminate against LGBTQ+ and others, lawmakers originally proposed another bill to cut off funding to all private schools, religious or not.
Following push-back, lawmakers developed the more moderate H.483 to strengthen oversight of publicly-funded private schools to comply with state regulations.
However, during testimony this week, it was unclear if the bill would accomplish anything not already addressed by the Act 173 special education law or the Rule 2200 independent school regulations, which together contain anti-discrimination guidelines for publicly funded private schools such as St. Johnsbury Academy, Lyndon Institute, Thaddeus Stevens School, and East Burke School.
Heather Bouchey, the interim Secretary of Education, said her agency did not fully support the bill for that reason.
“These rules [Act 173 and Rule 2200] take full effect on July 1, and we believe they should be implemented before additional changes are made for oversight of approved independent schools,” Bouchey said.
ENFORCEMENT CONCERNS
Supporters of H.483 have argued the legislation is necessary because Rule 2200, which has similar aims, lacks teeth.
However, state Board of Education Chair Jennifer Samuelson indicated otherwise.
Rule 2200 was created through a robust process involving all stakeholders, she said, and some provisions are already in place and proving effective.
For instance, private schools must attest to Rule 2200 compliance when seeking initial approval or re-approval to accept public tuition funds.
Under that process, two schools withdrew applications earlier this year because of the attestation requirement, in particular, the non-discrimination provisions.
“The fact we’ve had two schools withdraw their applications suggests to me the schools are taking it seriously,” Samuelson said.
To increase oversight, the state board supports changing the re-approval timeline from every five years to annually.
Meanwhile, Samuelson said, Rule 2200 includes a complaint and investigation process, which could lead to revocation of an independent school’s approval to receive public funds.
Even so, Senate Education Committee member Sen. Martine Gulick, D-Burlington, argued that there was no harm in passing H.483, even if Rule 2200 exists.
Her opinion was shared by House Education Committee members last month, who expressed concerns Rule 2200 would not be enforced due to a lack of Agency of Education staffing and bandwidth.
“I think statute makes rules stronger,” Gulick said. “I’m not seeing the problem behind having a rule and a statute that reinforces the rule.”
CONFLICTING NUMBERS
For some, what began as an anti-discrimination bill became a means to dismantle Vermont’s publicly funded private school system.
Neal Odell, President of the Vermont School Boards Association, presented to the Senate Education Committees this week, focusing on the negative taxpayer impacts of publicly funded private schools.
He said private schools remove money from the public school system, charge more than public schools, and increase the taxpayer burden for education.
In particular, he said, St. Johnsbury, Lyndon and surrounding communities have cut costs in PreK-8 public schools to afford above-average tuition rates at SJA and LI.
St. Johnsbury Academy and Lyndon Institute day school tuitions are less than the average per pupil public high school cost in Vermont.
He referenced a 2015 report where school boards called on St. Johnsbury Academy and Lyndon Institute to limit tuition increases and alleviate downward cost pressure on the public school systems.
“The Vermont tuition system is designed to place an increased burden on the state education fund,” he said.
However, former Vt. Board of Education chair and state Rep. Oliver Olsen called Odell’s numbers misleading.
Odell overstated the state’s tuition payments to private schools by $2 million because he included numbers from high-cost therapeutic schools, which serve students with profound physical and cognitive disabilities, Olsen said.
Also, using actual per pupil costs, Olsen said the differences in spending between public school students and publicly tuitioned private school students was minor.
Asked his opinion on the matter, Olsen said H.483 would further complicate matters for schools as they prepare for compliance with Act 173 and Rule 2200.
“What the education system really needs is some stability, for things to settle a bit,” he said. “Our kids are still struggling coming out of this pandemic, we really should be focused on stability. We have a lot of change [Act 173 and Rule 2200] that hasn’t even taken effect.”
H.483 DETAILS
H.483 was developed over two months by the House Education Committee. It was described by committee Chair Rep. Peter Conlon, D-Cornwall, as a common-sense measure to protect taxpayers.
“It has been a long and thoughtful bill drafting process, the result of which the House Education Committee sees as focusing on several core values when it comes to publicly tuitioned students. Core values that should be attached to every taxpayer dollar that supports our Vermont students’ education,” he said. “Core values such as inclusion, freedom from bias and discrimination in admissions, educating our students close to family home, and responsible and transparent use of taxpayer dollars.”
Under the bill, private schools could not selectively admit publicly tuitioned students or screen taxpayer-funded students through mandatory interviews, entrance exams, campus visits, and academic or financial considerations.
In the event of capacity issues, private schools would choose publicly tuitioned students through a non-discriminatory process, like a lottery.
Also under the bill, independent schools could neither use public dollars to subsidize private tuition, nor charge higher tuition rates for public students.
Independent schools would have to publish state-mandated test scores for all publicly tuitioned students, and provide information to sending districts on a student’s attendance, enrollment, and educational progress.
Private schools would have to comply with the Vermont Public Accommodations and Vermont Fair Employment Act.
H.483 would also establish a moratorium on new independent school approval, until allowed by the state legislature.
Earlier this month, the Education Equity Alliance, initially calling for more robust measures, threw its support behind the bill.
EEA spokesperson Sue Ceglowski testified, “H.483 is a step toward ensuring that [independent] schools are held to the same set of standards as Vermont public schools and that Vermonters’ hard-earned tax dollars are used as equitably, transparently, and with as much accountability as possible.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.