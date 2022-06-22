Jailed federal murder suspect Serhat D. Gumrukcu may have scored $100 million dollars worth of stock in a California biotech company.
But the widow of his alleged victim is now coming after it.
Danville resident Greg Davis, 49, was kidnapped from his Hawkins Road home and shot dead on the side of the road in Barnet four years ago. Now, Davis’ wife, Melissa Davis, has filed a lawsuit against Gumrukcu, 39, in U.S. District Court seeking at least $25 million dollars in damages.
“The plaintiffs move the Court to order that: Serhat Daniel Gumrukcu deliver $25 million dollars in the stock of Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (Enochian) to the Clerk of the Court within 10 days of the order of the Court; and the Clerk retain that stock until further order of the Court,” reads the request by Melissa Davis as part of the lawsuit.
U.S. District Court
Melissa Davis, who is the administrator of the Gregory Davis Estate, now resides in New York. She is demanding a civil trial by jury against Gumrukcu who is now being held in federal detention in California on murder and racketeering charges.
It is alleged in court documents that Gumrukcu arranged for the murder of Greg Davis which was allegedly committed by Colorado resident Jerry Banks, 34.
“The death of Mr. Davis was caused by intentional acts of Mr. Gumrukcu constituting murder,” reads the lawsuit complaint. “From the time Mr. Banks came to Mr. and Mrs. Davis’ home and the time Mr. Banks murdered him, Davis experienced great emotional distress, pain and suffering…Mr. Gumrukcu’s actions were outrageous conduct not tolerated in any civilized society.”
Melissa Davis, who has six children, was at home with her husband on the night of Jan. 6, 2018, when an armed and masked man knocked on the door of their home claiming to be a federal agent with an arrest warrant for Greg Davis.
The man, later identified by investigators as Jerry Banks, took her husband away. Davis’ body was found the next day in a pull-off on the Peacham Road about 15 miles from the Davis’ home.
According to court documents, Greg Davis had previously partnered with Gumrukcu in an oil business deal but had come to believe that Gumrukcu was committing fraud and had threatened to report his concerns to the FBI.
Federal authorities believe that Gumrukcu conspired with others to have Davis killed because he feared that if Davis reported him to the FBI about the oil deal, it would jeopardize another deal Gumrukcu was working on at the time that authorities say eventually earned him $100 million dollars worth of stock in Enochian Biosciences.
Prosecutors say the Enochian deal was completed after Davis was killed. Federal grand jury indictments have now been filed against Gumrukcu, Banks and two other men identified as Nevada residents Berk Eratay, 35, and Aron Lee Ethridge, 41, in connection with the Davis murder.
“Documents filed by the United States in the criminal case report that Aron Lee Ethridge has admitted to federal law enforcement officers that he hired Jerry Banks to murder Mr. Davis because Berk Eratay, an employee or business associate of Mr. Gumrukcu, paid Mr. Ethridge more than $110,000 for his gruesome services,” reads the lawsuit.
Enochian says it does research and development on pharmaceutical and biological products for the treatment of HIV, HBV, influenza, coronavirus infections and cancer.
The lawsuit was filed by White River Junction attorney Michael F. Hanley of the firm Plante & Hanley.
