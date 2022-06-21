Wife Of Danville Murder Victim Suing For $25 Million Dollars

In this file photo from Jan. 8, 2018, a Vermont State Trooper speaks to a homeowner near an area on Peacham Road in Barnet where the body of Gregory Davis found. Authorities have charged a man in connection with Davis's death. (Photo by Dana Gray)
The widow of Danville murder victim Greg Davis is suing a Los Angeles man accused by federal authorities of arranging the kidnapping and assassination of her husband in January of 2018.
A lawsuit, seeking $25 million dollars, has been filed in U.S. District Court on behalf of Melissa Davis, administrator of the Gregory Davis Estate.
Melissa Davis, who is now a resident of New York, is demanding a trial by jury against Serhat D. Gumrukcu, 39, who is now being held in federal detention in California. It is alleged that Gumrukcu arranged for the murder of Gregory Davis allegedly committed by Colorado resident Jerry Banks.
“The death of Mr. Davis was caused by intentional acts of Mr. Gumrukcu constituting murder,” reads the complaint. “From the time Mr. Banks came to Mr. and Mrs. Davis’ home and the time Mr. Banks murdered him, Davis experienced great emotional distress, pain and suffering…Mr. Gumrukcu’s actions were outrageous conduct not tolerated in any civilized society.
The Estate of Gregory Davis is seeking “full, fair, just and adequate compensation, costs, interest, attorneys fees and such other relief” and any other relief determined by the court.
