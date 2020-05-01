STEWARTSTOWN — A middle-of-the-night, wind-fueled hilltop fire raged on North Hill Road early Friday morning before fire personnel were able to leave the scene after a six-hour fight.
Spared in the raging inferno was the nearby North Hill Church. The historic edifice had been renovated a year or two ago, recalled Earl Bunnell, second Assistant Chief of the Colebrook Fire Department, which received the initial tone at 2:25 a.m. Friday morning.
“It was nine miles out of town up on a hill, so it got a headstart on us,” Bunnell said.
The fire began when residents heard a loud noise coming from a barn on the property. The barn caught fire and, with the wind blowing as it was, it spread to other structures. The barn and a shed burned to the ground, and a vehicle also burned, Bunnell said. The residence on the property wasn’t flattened, but ended up gutted, he added. No fire personnel were injured.
Tankers from Pittsburg, Beecher Falls and North Stratford helped Colebrook bring the blaze under control in the challenging fight. In addition to it being in the middle of a windy night, “on the way there it went from a barn fire to multiple structures, so we didn’t know for sure what we’d have” upon arrival, Bunnell remarked. The wind was provident in one way, in that it was blowing away from the church and other structures on the property, he added.
The hilltop property is owned by the Brooks family, he said, although he wasn’t as sure about ownership of the church.
