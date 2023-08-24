Wilder-Holton House Restoration Underway

Greg Mitchell of Commonwealth Construction and his sons, Kanuah and Azriel, prepare to install new sills on the historic Wilder-Holton House in Lancaster, New Hampshire as part of a large-scale restoration of the buildings’ exterior. (Contributed Photo)
LANCASTER, N.H. — The Lancaster Historical Society announced the commencement of a much-anticipated restoration project at the historic Wilder-Holton House.
“This significant endeavor aims to preserve and revitalize this cherished landmark, ensuring its rich heritage endures for generations to come,” notes information shared by the historical society.
Greg Mitchell, of Commonwealth Construction, with his sons, Kanuah and Azriel, are undertaking the restoration effort, focusing on the task of repairing the deteriorated wooden sills of the 1780 house. The process was especially challenging due to the presence of cement that had been poured up to the sills at some point in history. “The team has successfully broken up the cement and begun installing new beams, with all of the new sills on the north side of the house now in place. the transformation is already evident, as the new beams enhance the structural integrity and visual appeal of the house,” the society noted.
The project has been made possible through a $5,000 grant from the 1772 Foundation, facilitated by the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance. This grant is matched by an additional $5,000 contribution from the Lancaster Historical Society’s restoration fund, reflecting the community’s commitment to preserving its historical treasures. To support the ongoing restoration efforts, donations are accepted for the 2024 project to replace the clapboards. Interested contributors can make tax deductible checks payable to the Lancaster Historical Society and send them to PO Box 473, Lancaster, NH 03584.
The Wilder-Holton House, with its original wooden sill dating back to 1780, holds immense historical significance for Lancaster.
Following the completion of the sill repair, attention will shift to reinforcing the floor supports in the basement during the fall, while window repairs are planned for the winter. The society hopes siding replacement can happen next summer.
