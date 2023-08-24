Wilder-Holton House Restoration Underway

Greg Mitchell of Commonwealth Construction and his sons, Kanuah and Azriel, prepare to install new sills on the historic Wilder-Holton House in Lancaster, New Hampshire as part of a large-scale restoration of the buildings’ exterior. (Contributed Photo)

LANCASTER, N.H. — The Lancaster Historical Society announced the commencement of a much-anticipated restoration project at the historic Wilder-Holton House.

“This significant endeavor aims to preserve and revitalize this cherished landmark, ensuring its rich heritage endures for generations to come,” notes information shared by the historical society.

