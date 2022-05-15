NORTH COUNTRY — Firefighters were kept busy over the weekend.
A series of wildfires occurred across the area, requiring regional responses from multiple departments.
On Friday evening a fire broke out on an island at the Two Bodies boat launch in Littleton.
Littleton Fire was summoned at 7 p.m. and arrived to find 25-foot high flames in the area of a rope swing at the popular swimming hole.
Additional manpower from Lisbon, Lyndonville, Monroe, St. Johnsbury, Waterford and the New Hampshire Forest Service was summoned from to fight the blaze, which was logistically challenging.
Over 20 firefighters were ferried to the island on boats supplied by Littleton and Lyndonville (Vt.) Fire. They doused the blames with lake water using gas-powered pumps and cut down burning trees with chainsaws.
Littleton Police provided drone service to map the fire.
Operations were suspended after two hours due to darkness and crews returned the following day for mop up work.
The cause of the fire is under investigation but eyewitnesses reported seeing a group of youths setting off fireworks in the area of the fire shortly before it broke out.
Two other significant wildfire calls occurred on Saturday.
In Crawford Notch State Park, multiple departments responded to the 100-acre Bemis Fire in the area of Arethusa Falls.
Reported at 11 a.m., it drew multiple departments including Bethlehem, Jefferson, Lancaster, Twin Mountain and Whitefield Fire.
Crews worked to contain the fire in a steep, mountainous area in the vicinity of the Arethusa Falls trail, which remains closed until further notice.
The Jefferson Fire Department reported that several large brushfires were located along the Conway Scenic Railroad tracks and that “a good number of hikers were seen scurrying off the mountain.”
Afternoon rains helped to contain the fire but lightning forced firefighters to suspend their work. Crews were expected to resume operations on Sunday. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
At the same time, another wildfire broke out on Route 116 in Landaff.
Easton, Franconia, Landaff and Sugar Hill Fire responded to the 1,000-square-foot fire, which was contained without incident or injury.
