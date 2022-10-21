LYNDON — Development Review Board member Kevin McKeon put it bluntly.
“The town dropped the ball,” he said.
Foster Goodrich, the principal owner of the Wildflower Inn on Darling Hill Road, appeared before the DRB on Thursday seeking permission to move his tenant, the Village Sport Shop, to another location on the inn’s grounds.
Under the proposal, the shop would be moved 200 feet from a storefront on the busy Kingdom Trails Association parking lot to a converted barn on the lesser-used Wildflower Inn parking lot, in order to reduce traffic congestion and improve safety.
Goodrich said the KTA lot “is really not a safe spot.”
There was only one problem: The Village Sport Shop owners weren’t at Thursday’s public hearing.
Goodrich said he spoke with town officials and was told the shop owners were not required to attend.
Not true, DRB members said.
The board explained it was customary for business owners to attend permit hearings, even if they didn’t own the property in question.
Offering an apology for the municipal miscommunication, DRB Chair John Prue said he would not issue a permit to a business without the opportunity to speak to the owners.
“In my opinion, if the Village Sports Shop wants to put something in [the converted barn] they’re going to have to come here for a permit,” Prue said.
Goodrich seeks a change of use permit to allow retail in the converted barn and facilitate the Village Sport Shop’s relocation.
Ultimately, the DRB closed the hearing, rather than continue the matter to hear from the shop owners.
The board will issue a decision within 45 days.
Heaven’s Bench Realty Holdings purchased the 25-room Wildflower Inn and Juniper’s Restaurant for an amount in excess of $2 million in May.
RESIDENT CONCERNS
During the meeting, neighbors made clear their concern that Goodrich’s proposal was essentially a business expansion.
Those fears were rooted in his unsuccessful attempt to build a 68-unit campground on the site last year.
Addressing those worries, Goodrich said the proposed Village Sport Shop relocation was hardly an expansion, noting that the new space was only 200 square feet bigger.
Asked what would happen if the current Village Sport Ship space was vacated, Goodrich said it would be left empty. Met with skepticism, he offered to make that a condition of permit approval.
The Hub Trailside, a cafe located at the rear of the building, would remain as is.
Meanwhile, the neighbors and Goodrich agreed that parking and traffic were problems on the site.
The Wildflower Inn has multiple parking areas on both sides of the road. The KTA trailhead is the busiest. The Kingdom Trails Association deploys volunteers to manage traffic during peak hours.
Heaven’s Bench Realty commissioned a master plan for the 290-acre site, and planning firm Tighe & Bond of Boston recommended moving the Village Sports Shop as a way to improve safety and reduce traffic congestion at the KTA lot.
It’s an inadequate solution, some residents argued.
Neighbors Fred Miller and Mike Greenblatt each called for Goodrich to develop a clear, comprehensive parking plan for the property.
They argued that moving Village Sports Ship would simply create different — but equally chaotic — traffic patterns and safety risks.
“A parking plan should be part of the application,” Miller said. “Because I can tell you right now it’s a free for all up there most of the time in the morning, and sooner or later someone is going to come roaring over the top of that hill and someone is going to get clipped. It’s just a question of when.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.