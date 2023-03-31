HAVERHILL — Second-year member Katie Williams was named Select Board Chair on March 27.
She will look to unify a divided board, which includes newly elected members Joe Longacre and Phil Blanchard.
The board majority of Vice Chair Michael Graham, Kevin Knapp, and Williams is seen as more critical of Town Manager Brigitte Codling and more supportive of Woodsville Fire District demands for continued town funding, with Blanchard and Longacre in the minority.
Time will tell if those assumptions prove true.
However, signs of that split were visible during reorganization, when Longacre unsuccessfully nominated Blanchard as chair (it failed 3-2) before Williams was elected.
The Select Board’s success in the coming year will rely largely on the working relationship between Williams and Codling, and their ability to overcome Haverhill’s chronic political tensions in the months ahead.
Williams ran in 2022 on a platform of town administration transparency and accountability, but has refrained from making pointed remarks against Codling at meetings, exhibiting a moderate sensibility and an aversion to mud-slinging.
Upon election as chair, she set the tone by introducing a new agenda item, “shout outs,” for board members to recognize town employees, officials, volunteers, and others for their positive contributions to the community.
However, she was nominated as chair by Graham, a vocal critic of Codling. His nomination was accompanied by a strong endorsement of Williams, saying, “I wouldn’t have nominated you if I didn’t think you were capable and a stronger person at this point in my life than I am.”
Graham has established himself as an advocate for the Woodsville Fire District, which seeks to maintain town funding for its fire and highway departments through Town Meeting approval, after a pre-existing agreement was ended by the state legislature in 2021.
During board discussions, Graham was the only member not to oppose petition warrant articles in 2022 and 2023 to fund Woodsville Fire and Highway.
Those warrant articles were flash-points for political tensions. They passed in 2022 but were disallowed by the Department of Revenue Administration, and the matter is now before the state Supreme Court. Similar warrant articles were defeated at Town Meeting this year.
How the new Select Board will proceed with discussions over precinct funding and other matters remains to be seen.
In perhaps a sign of common ground between Williams and Codling, or evidence of Haverhill’s punishing political climate, both Williams and Codling jointly requested “reputational harm coverage” through town insurance provider Primex.
According to Codling, the coverage can be put in effect for any Select Board member or appointed official, such as Town Manager.
The coverage does not provide legal representation but rather guidance “on how to respond when you feel your reputation is being harmed and give you guidance on what you can do to mitigate that,” Codling said, adding, “It’s meant to protect your professional reputation.”
The Select Board unanimously approved on the condition there is no additional charge.
“It’s not my interest in making the town pay for anything extra,” Williams said.
Codling concurred.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.