Williams Wins Essex-Caledonia Republican House Primary

Essex-Caledonia County Republican Representative candidate Terri Williams

Terri Williams, of Granby, beat John Kascenska, of Burke, to win the Essex-Caledonia House District race in the Republican Primary on Tuesday, putting her in position to gain a second consecutive legislative term in the November election.

There is no Democratic challenger on the ballot.

