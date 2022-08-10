Williams Wins Essex-Caledonia Republican House Primary

Terri Williams, of Granby, beat John Kascenska, of Burke, to win the Essex-Caledonia House District race in the Republican Primary on Tuesday, putting her in position to gain a second consecutive legislative term in the November election.
There is no Democratic challenger on the ballot.
Williams edged Kascenska in votes, 205-137, claiming 55.71%, compared to Kascenska’s 37.23%, of the 368 ballots cast. She secured more votes in eight of the eligible towns, including lop-sided results in Lunenburg (63-11), Victory (31-2) and her hometown Granby (16-2). Other towns Williams led in were Bloomfield, Brunswick, Guildhall and Maidstone.
“I’m relieved the primary is over,” Williams said. “I knew the district would be well represented whether it be by John or by myself as we both love the Northeast Kingdom and care so much about our constituents. The numbers were on my side last evening and I’m happy about that.
“I have a lot of ideas and folks to talk to in support of Essex-Caledonia District. I have been working all summer for the people and I’m ready to present my ideas to the Legislature.”
Kascenska took advantage in the district’s most populated town and his hometown, Burke, 86-36, and claimed one more vote than Williams from East Haven poll-goers, 11-10.
B A Hobaugh received three write-in votes, all from Maidstone, and there were eight other write-in votes as reported by the Vermont Secretary of State website.
Essex-Caledonia was recently created due to re-districting. It combined the Caledonia County town of Burke with 10 Essex County towns. Because Kascenska lives in Burke it meant he’d need to run against the incumbent Williams.
Williams, first elected in 2020, will lose representation of Concord and Kirby and gain Burke, East Haven, Bloomfield and Ferdinand. Kascenska was appointed as representative to the Caledonia 4 House District in March to fill the seat vacated by Patrick Seymour.
Williams said that the newly-formed district had only an eight percent voter turnout.
“I was disappointed when there was a low voter turnout in one of the towns I was really counting on,” she said. “I felt a little more relaxed when I found out that most towns had a low turnout. The biggest voter turnout was Victory. I’m pretty sure they had more than 50%.”
Granby also had a successful turnout, Town Clerk Sheryl Brown said that out of 54 registered voters, 25 cast a ballot.
Williams has used a sense of relatabilty to connect with voters during her efforts to seek re-election; noting that she has lived amongst most of the district’s voters her entire life.
“I believe they have noticed that I say what I mean and mean what I say. Many people think the legislators’ job is over when session ends in May. It’s not the case, at least for me,” she said. “I have been doing research and answering questions and going to meetings and events constantly. I believe I am a good listener and follow up with action. As my father would say, ‘if you’re going to do the job, do it right.’”
A focal point of her campaigning efforts thus far included organizing a Town Hall event to bring resources and services to veterans. She also participated in Vermont’s Forest Industry Summit in Burke to better understand and support all aspects of the forest industry, met with Kingdom Trails representatives to learn about its trail system and growing success, brainstormed with local hunters and trappers to preserve their, and her, way of life and attended a Bingo night that raised money for the Senior Center in Gilman amongst many other local appearances throughout the summer.
