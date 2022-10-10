A Williston man is facing a possible life sentence after being charged in connection with the death of a 19-year-old Lyndon woman last month.

The Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office has accused David M. “Cane” Lauderbach, 38, of leaving the scene of an All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) crash on Blake Pond Road in Sheffield which resulted in the death of Samantha Henderson.

