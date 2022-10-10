A Williston man is facing a possible life sentence after being charged in connection with the death of a 19-year-old Lyndon woman last month.
The Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office has accused David M. “Cane” Lauderbach, 38, of leaving the scene of an All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) crash on Blake Pond Road in Sheffield which resulted in the death of Samantha Henderson.
According to court documents, prosecutors have filed a felony charge of leaving the scene of a fatal crash which alleges that Lauderbach “operated a motor vehicle and caused or was involved in an accident resulting in the death of any person [Samantha Henderson]…And failed to immediately stop and render any assistance reasonably necessary…”
Vermont State Police say the crash occurred on the evening of Sept. 22 and when they arrived on the scene they found a blue “side-by-side” ATV off the road at the bottom of a ten-foot embankment.
“A young female lay deceased inside the ATV, later identified by her boyfriend as Samantha Henderson, 19,” wrote VSP Tpr. Elisabeth Plympton in her report.
Police had been looking for Lauderbach and Sheffield resident Christopher L. DeGreenia, 33, since the crash occurred.
They were both arrested on warrants in Williston over the weekend and were scheduled for arraignment on Monday.
But the arraignment was postponed until Tuesday at 1 p.m.
The Crash
Police say that when they arrived on the scene they found Henderson “laying on the passenger seat” of the ATV.
Henderson, who suffered from severe injuries to her head and left shoulder, was pronounced dead at the scene.
But police say further investigation revealed that the crashed ATV had been stolen in April from “Roadside Motorsports” in Williston and that Lauderbach may have been driving the ATV when the crash occurred.
According to court documents, multiple witnesses told investigators that they had seen Lauderbach driving Henderson around in the ATV - including Henderson’s boyfriend, Gregory Pickens, 22.
“He last knew Lauderbach to be operating the ATV with Henderson in the passenger (seat),” wrote Tpr. Plympton. “Pickens advised that Lauderbach called Pickens on the phone and said that he and Henderson crashed the ATV, and that Henderson was dead.”
Pickens also told police that Lauderbach said Henderson had been the one driving the ATV and that the plan was that no one would say Lauderbach was involved in the crash so he could “avoid jail time,” according to the report.
In addition to the leaving-the-scene charge, Lauderbach is also facing two other felonies including possession of stolen property and aggravated operation of a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.
Prosecutors also filed one other charge against Lauderbach of felony gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle with death resulting.
But Judge Justin P. Jiron dismissed the charge prior to Lauderbach’s arraignment saying there was “no evidence regarding manner of operation” in the police report.
However, one witness did tell investigators that Lauderbach was seen operating a blue ATV at a “high rate of speed” with Henderson in the passenger seat approximately two hours before the crash.
DeGreenia is being charged with felony possession of stolen property after a second ATV reported stolen from the Williston store was found by police at the DeGreenia family camp at 368 Drake Place Road in Sheffield. The camp is where Lauderbach, Degreenia, Henderson and others were hanging-out prior to the crash.
Life In Prison
Lauderbach was facing a possible 30 year prison sentence on the charges but prosecutors have now charged him as a habitual offender - which could lead to a possible sentence of up to life in prison.
The state says Lauderbach has seven prior felony convictions in the Northeast Kingdom including heroin sale, two counts of cocaine sale, grand larceny and three counts of burglary.
Vermont law allows for a habitual offender enhancement to be filed by the state against any suspect with at least three prior felony convictions.
Degreenia is also being charged as a habitual offender based multiple felony convictions.
Both Lauderbach and Degreenia are being detained at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans.
