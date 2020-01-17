DERBY — Steve Therrien, whose family left their home in Sheffield in December of 2014, due to effects from the 16 industrial wind turbines that towered over their home, died Jan. 2 at his home. He was 57.

The family had converted a hunting camp into a modest single family home, but had to flee over the effects of industrial wind turbines they said affected their health and sleep.

