Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Steve Therrien, speaking at a Sheffield Select Board meeting in 2013, begging the town for help with his home having become unlivable due to noise and effects from the giant industrial turbines towering over his family's home, once a hunting camp, converted into a modest dwelling for he, his wife, and their two children. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Steve Therrien, speaking at a Sheffield Select Board meeting in 2013, begging the town for help with his home having become unlivable due to noise and effects from the giant industrial turbines towering over his family's home, once a hunting camp, converted into a modest dwelling for he, his wife, and their two children. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Steve Therrien testifying in Montpelier about what happened to his home in Sheffield when a big wind development moved in next door. (File Photo)
DERBY — Steve Therrien, whose family left their home in Sheffield in December of 2014, due to effects from the 16 industrial wind turbines that towered over their home, died Jan. 2 at his home. He was 57.
The family had converted a hunting camp into a modest single family home, but had to flee over the effects of industrial wind turbines they said affected their health and sleep.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.