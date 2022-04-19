LYNDONVILLE — Strong wind that blew through the area on Tuesday peeled up and pulled off sections of metal roofing from a home on Pinehurst Street.
Full sheets and cut pieces of roof from the home of Beverly and Dave Turcotte were piled in their front yard by Lyndonville firefighters who worked to make the property safe from falling metal.
Firefighters, Lyndon Rescue EMTs and Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris responded to the report of the roof blowing off a home with a resident inside.
Beverly Turcotte was home alone at the time the wind wreaked havoc on the roof above her. Part of the roof landed on her front deck, blocking the front entrance. Turcotte, who gets around in a wheelchair, was concerned for her safety.
When Chief Harris arrived, he said he first tried to access the home through the front.
“I made the mistake of going up there and more stuff started to blow off and head for the road,” he said. “I decided the back door was the better entry.”
He directed Lyndon Rescue to the back entrance to assess Turcotte’s health. “We had rescue check her out because sitting inside when your roof blows off has got to be a traumatic thing,” said Chief Harris.
Medical personnel determined that she was OK.
The weather early Tuesday of snow, rain and wind was a problem in many locations in the region as public safety and utility crews responded to several reports of downed power lines and trees across roadways.
Chief Harris said the burst of wind that pulled the Turcotte’s roof off also impacted power downtown. “Something came through because it tripped out all the power downtown as well,” he said. “So it had to be a little microburst that came through.”
A neighbor of the Turcotte’s said a big pine tree came down in the woods near Kingdom Dentistry, which is also on Pinehurst Drive.
Last year the Turcotte’s roof was impacted by the wind, said neighbor Mike Nichols. He was returning home for lunch from his job as a mechanic on Tuesday when he got the news of the recent roof trouble. Tuesday’s damage was much more extensive than what happened last year. Nichols, who serves as a volunteer firefighter in Lyndonville and helped clean up the roof pieces on Tuesday, helped repair the damage done last year. The section he worked on remained firmly fastened during the wind burst Tuesday.
He said the pieces that peeled off Tuesday were attached to strapping secured only by smooth nails. “It’s supposed to be ring nails or screws,” Nichols said.
The original roofing material is still on the home, so there is protection from rain while the Turcottes deal with the needed replacement. Nichols said some immediate work is needed in the areas where the ripping off of the metal roof also pulled up vents.
