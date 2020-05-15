Window Opens For Candidates To Get On Primary Ballot

Thursday was the first day that candidates for state election representing the major parties could file notice to get their names on the ballot for the Aug. 11 primary.
Major party candidates have until May 28 at 5 p.m. to file their forms with the Vermont Secretary of State’s office, for statewide offices, like governor.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, candidates no longer need a petition signed by voters. Instead, candidates simply need what’s called a consent form.
For other positions such as in the Vermont Senate, the forms can be filed with the designated senatorial district clerk. A candidate for the Vermont House of Representatives can file with the representative district clerk.
County-wide candidates like for sheriff and high bailiff also file their forms with the county clerk.
Details about deadlines, financial disclosure requirements and how to run for office are available at https://sos.vermont.gov/elections/election-info-resources/candidates/ on the secretary of state’s website.
There are different deadlines for minor party and independent candidates.
The deadline for minor party candidates is no later than 5 p.m. on Aug. 6.
The filing window for independent candidates, except for justice of the peace, is July 23 to Aug. 6.
The state has yet to determine exactly how the primary and general election on Nov. 3 will be held due to the pandemic.
In Orleans County, all incumbent representatives and senators but one have announced that they will run again.
The only exception is Rep. Sam Young, D-Orleans-Caledonia, who announced earlier this year that he would not run again after five terms in office.
Young currently serves on the House Ways and Means Committee.
Two major party candidates have already announced that they will seek election to replace Young: Republican Jeannine Young and Democrat Katherine Sims, both of Craftsbury.
