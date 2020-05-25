ST. JOHNSBURY — With the first Farmers’ Market of the season coming the next day, the Window Warriors of the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce kicked off Chalk Your Walk on Friday afternoon, brightening the sidewalks on Eastern Avenue and Railroad Street with vegetables and other colorful creations on a sunny Friday afternoon.
The Window Warriors group started last year, and has branched out into chalking with plans to color up Main Street next week for St. Johnsbury Academy’s graduation, and Western Avenue for St. Johnsbury School’s June 5 graduation.
The group was started “by a group of us who’re enthusiastic about the vitality of our town,” said chamber member Heather Alger as she handed out chalk bags Friday afternoon. “We thought they could put some energy into making the empty storefronts look nicer and advertise all the things we have going on in town. Business owners have been great donating all kinds of things, and volunteers have been wonderful. We’ve never been short on volunteers.”
The Farmers’ Market seemed a good event to break out the chalk, she noted. “It was our first event of people really gathering, so we thought, why not? We’re trying to welcome them with carrots and peas,” she said with a laugh as the sidewalk sprouted those vegetables and other drawings by artists hunched over with chalk in hand.
All can jump in, Alger said. “We’ll put chalk bags all around the community – hopefully people will grab them, and get an idea to chalk,” she said with a laugh.
“Chalk art is an excellent way for our community to connect during this time,” she remarked. “Let’s express our gratitude to our health care workers; our congratulations to our graduates; our appreciation to our downtown businesses and farmers market, or let’s just make art as a powerful creative expression. Like all forms of public art, chalk art enhances the quality of life in our community.”
