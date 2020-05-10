A judge’s COVID-19 ruling in Windsor County is already having an impact on a similar case in Caledonia and Essex counties.
On May 5, Windsor County Superior Court Judge John R. Treadwell denied a bail review motion by murder suspect Frank William Sanville of Royalton.
Sanville argued that he should be released from pre-trial detention at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield on personal recognizance or bail due to concerns about the COVID-19 virus spreading behind bars due to the “indifference” by the Department of Corrections to inmate medical needs.
“The possibility that defendant may contract COVID-19 in the facility does not constitute medical indifference,” wrote Judge Treadwell in his ruling. “The record reflects the substantial steps the Department and its contracted health care provider have taken to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 infections occurring and to appropriately respond to COVID-19 positive or symptomatic patients. These steps are not medical indifference.”
Vermont Superior Court
Judge Treadwell’s 44-page decision came after three days of hearings during which multiple witnesses testified on both sides of the issue.
Incarcerated inmates across the state have filed similar motions asking for bail reviews or sentence re-considerations due to COVID-19 issues.
Sanville is being held without bail after being accused of killing his estranged wife Wanda Sanville by shooting her with a rifle in March of 2018. Sanville pleaded not guilty to multiple charges including 1st degree murder and was ordered held without bail.
Sanville filed his COVID-19 motion after his murder trial scheduled to begin on May 15 was canceled due to the pandemic and a judicial emergency order which postponed all “non emergency” proceedings.
The judge’s also found that the hold without bail order on Sanville was entirely appropriate.
“The court has found that defendant poses a substantial risk of harm to others and of flight,” wrote Judge Treadwell. “There are no reasonable available alternatives to detention at this time. Denying defendant bail during the COVID-19 pandemic is not excessive in light of the regulatory goals - protection of the public, protection of witnesses and ensuring defendant’s appearance at trial.”
Treadwell is one of three superior court judges handling the state’s COVID-19 inmate cases.
He is hearing the motions filed in Bennington, Orange, Windham and Windsor County Courts.
But within 24 hours of Judge Treadwell’s ruling it was being already referenced in a COVID-19 inmate case in Caledonia County.
“With the Sanville materials now at hand, the multi-day COVID-19 oriented hearing complete, the court will set a short telephonic status conference on this matter,” wrote Caledonia Superior Court Judge Michael J. Harris in a May 6 entry order he issued in the case of defendant Jacob Marshall. Marshall is facing multiple charges in Caledonia and Essex Counties and is seeking COVID-19 related bail review.
