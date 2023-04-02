Windsor Official Resigns Three Posts Over Town Meeting Performance
WINDSOR — Embattled public official Amy McMullen has resigned from her 3 positions in local government: as Windsor town clerk, as a recently re-elected Mount Ascutney School Board member and as the newly appointed school district clerk.

McMullen, who came under public fire for her performance on Town Meeting Day, said in a phone interview this week she was stepping away from the three posts immediately, but said little else.

