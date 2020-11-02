Winners Announced In Downtown Scarecrow Contest

A scarecrow is perched near the front entrance of Caplan's Army Store on Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, as Stephen Anderson, of Lyndonville, prepares to cross the street. (Photo by Dana Gray)

ST. JOHNSBURY — Organizers of the downtown scarecrow decorating contest announced the results, awarding Sandy Lazerick first place for her scarecrow “Gertrude.”

Winning second place was All About Flowers with their plant-inspired scarecrow. The Leach Family won third place with “Bob Ross.”

