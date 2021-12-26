Winners Announced In Littleton’s 2021 Holiday Home Decorating Contest

What began at Christmastime in 2020 to safely celebrate the holidays during the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on a life of its own.
After the judges reviewed the participating homes, the top four winners for the 2021 Littleton Holiday Decorating Contest have been announced.
“We had 20 families participating and they really all had stunning displays,” said Veronica Francis, founder of NotchNet, golittleton.com, and the Pollyanna Glad Shop, who latched on to the decorating contest idea last year.
First Place: the Fenoff family at 363 Railroad St.
Second Place: Stephanie Fuller at 191 Pleasant St.
Third place: Linda Gadwah at 18 Oak Hill Ave.
Fourth place: Donna Thompson at 12 MacIver Road.
Honorable mentions include 10 Willow St., 16 Rockstrain Drive, 27 Evergreen Lane, 77 Kilburn St., 116 Washington Lane, and 226 Union St.
Because of the high quality of the displays, the judges had a difficult time choosing, said Francis.
“The first place winner was also the first prize winner last year,” said Francis. “The three independent judges who viewed the properties were not sure about awarding the same home two years in a row but the Fenoffs just put on such a stunning display they definitely deserved it.”
Contest prize supporters include Peabody and Smith Realty, Interiors Green, White Mountains Canning Co., Pollyanna of Littleton Inc., and discoverlittleton.com.
Prizes included a $100 gift certificate to Littleton Freehouse, sponsored by Peabody and Smith Realty, a gift certificate to White Mountains Canning Company and and Interiors Green.
Some of the addresses for people to drive around and view the decorations can be found at golittleton.com/littleton_holidays2021.php.
