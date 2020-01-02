Winter Edition Of NVRH Wellness Newsletter And Resource Guide Released

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) has released the January – March 2020 edition of its Healthy Choices newsletter. This free tri-annual publication features a listing of affordable wellness programs and local public resources to help individuals improve health and stay well in body, mind and spirit.
“Health is dynamic, and requires attention from many different angles,” NVRH VP of Marketing and Community Health Improvement Laural Ruggles said. “Improving health is about building support for our mental health, creating sustainable access to healthy food, reducing stress and moving our bodies. Healthy Choices is a tool that can help individuals find affordable activities and classes that will support them in choosing a healthy lifestyle.”
