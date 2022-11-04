Winter Events

Editor’s note: The calendar was compiled in the fall and details may change or events could be canceled, so please confirm the event details before leaving home.
Saturday, Nov. 5
Holiday extravaganza craft & vendor show, Newport Eagles Lodge, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., A fun day filled with amazing Crafters and Vendors! Find those perfect gifts for the upcoming Holidays or maybe something special for yourself! The Auxiliary will have a tasty lunch and raffles for purchase. Phone: (802) 334-2277
— — —
NEKCAN 80S Dance Party, St. Johnsbury Moose Lodge, 7-11 p.m. A fun night dancing to your favorite 80’s music being spun by the amazing DJ Richard Pitonyak! Proceeds go to help support NEKCAN’s mission to help people in the NEK with their battle against cancer. Website: https://www.nekcan.org/events
— — —
Lionel Bart’s Oliver performed by Theatre UP at the Littleton Opera House, 7:30 p.m. Bringing Charles Dickens’ beloved novel to life, Lionel Bart’s Oliver! takes audiences on a wild adventure through Victorian England. https://www.theatreupnh.org/
Wednesday, Nov. 9
Tannahill Weavers, Rialto Theatre in Lancaster, 7 p.m. Weaving industry and local poet laureate Robert Tannahill, the Tannahill Weavers have made an international name for their special brand of Celtic music, blending the beauty of traditional melodies with the power of modern rhythms. https://www.gnwca.org/
Sunday, Nov. 6
NEK Classical Series - Ariel Quartet, South Church Hall in St. Johnsbury, 3 p.m. The Ariel returns to get the season off to an exciting start. Their program of Haydn, Bartok, and Schubert will inspire and stimulate us with its warmth and depth. Website: https://www.nekclassicalseries.org/
— — —
Christmas Bazaar, Concord School, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Lots of vendors, raffle table, 8th grade bake sale and Wildcat Cafe will be set up. Presented by Concord Booster Club.
— — —
Birch Bark Ornaments Workshop, Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro, 1-5 p.m. Enjoy the simple pleasure of creating a decoration or gift from materials responsibly harvested in Vermont. Utilizing techniques common to the Scandinavian and Russian style of basketry. Website: www.highlandartsvt.org
— — —
Lionel Bart’s Oliver performed by Theatre UP at the Littleton Opera House, 2 p.m. Bringing Charles Dickens’ beloved novel to life, Lionel Bart’s Oliver! takes audiences on a wild adventure through Victorian England. https://www.theatreupnh.org/
Friday, Nov. 11
Wareen Miller Presents Daymaker, Burke Mountain Hotel Ballroom, 6-9 p.m. Warren Miller’s 73rd annual ski and snowboard film, Daymaker. Come along as Warren Miller takes you on a journey to peaks so high, that they’ll replace the mountains in your mind with ones that free your mind.
— — —
And Then There Were None presented by Carriage Lane Players, Tillotson Center in Colebrook, 7 p.m. Stage performance of the murder mystery by Agatha Christie. https://www.tillotsoncenter.org/
— — —
Lionel Bart’s Oliver performed by Theatre UP at the Littleton Opera House, 7:30 p.m. Bringing Charles Dickens’ beloved novel to life, Lionel Bart’s Oliver! takes audiences on a wild adventure through Victorian England. https://www.theatreupnh.org/
Saturday, Nov. 12
Benefit Craft Show for Justice For Dogs, a Wolcott-based animal rescue organization, Hazen Union Gym, Hardwick, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.,. This show features over 50 crafters. There will be door prizes, music, 50/50 raffle, a silent auction and a lantern auction. A pet food drive will also be held at the craft show.
— — —
Annual Elks Holiday Craft/Vendor Fair, Elks Lodge in Derby Center, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Holiday shopping! You will find many hand made items of all kinds, baked goods, grocery packs, maple products and hand paint items. Phone: (802) 766-8838
— — —
Lionel Bart’s Oliver performed by Theatre UP at the Littleton Opera House, 7:30 p.m. Bringing Charles Dickens’ beloved novel to life, Lionel Bart’s Oliver! takes audiences on a wild adventure through Victorian England. https://www.theatreupnh.org/
— — —
And Then There Were None presented by Carriage Lane Players, Tillotson Center in Colebrook, 7 p.m. Stage performance of the murder mystery by Agatha Christie. https://www.tillotsoncenter.org/
— — —
Autumn Winds fall concert by North Country Chamber Players, Sugar Hill Meeting House, 4 p.m. Musicians: Bernard Rose, piano; Kemp Jernigan, oboe; Todd Palmer, clarinet; Alex Davis, bassoon; Bernhard Scully, horn perform pieces by J.S. Bach, Tomasi, Herzogenberg and Mozart. https://northcountrychamberplayers.org/
Sunday, Nov. 13
American Ballet Theatre Studio Company, Lyndon Institute Auditorium, 7 p.m. One of the greatest dance companies in the world, revered as a living national treasure since its founding in 1939. www.catamountarts.org
— — —
Autumn Winds fall concert by North Country Chamber Players, Mountain View Grand Resort in Whitefield, 4 p.m. Musicians: Bernard Rose, piano; Kemp Jernigan, oboe; Todd Palmer, clarinet; Alex Davis, bassoon; Bernhard Scully, horn perform pieces by J.S. Bach, Tomasi, Herzogenberg and Mozart. https://northcountrychamberplayers.org/
Friday, Nov. 18
And Then There Were None presented by Carriage Lane Players, Tillotson Center in Colebrook, 7 p.m. Stage performance of the murder mystery by Agatha Christie. https://www.tillotsoncenter.org/
Saturday, Nov. 19
And Then There Were None presented by Carriage Lane Players, Tillotson Center in Colebrook, 7 p.m. Stage performance of the murder mystery by Agatha Christie. https://www.tillotsoncenter.org/
— — —
Border Board Games, public tabletop gaming, Derby Line Village Hall, 5 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/groups/borderboardgames
— — —
Holiday Fair, 9 a.m to 3 p.m., Sugar Hill Meeting House, Route 117, Sugar Hill, N.H. Crafts, food to go, baked goods, Artisanal Wares, music; Grandma’s Attic will be open.
Saturday, Nov. 26
Birch Bark Ornaments Workshop, Catamount Arts in St. Johnsbury, 1-5 p.m. Enjoy the simple pleasure of creating a decoration or gift from materials responsibly harvested in Vermont. Utilizing techniques common to the Scandinavian and Russian style of basketry. Phone: 802-748-1600 ext 109
— — —
Holiday Craft Fair, Littleton Opera House, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 30 vendors selling an assortment of beautiful and high quality handmade crafts, holiday items, soaps, fudge, jams, and gifts for your holiday shopping. http://littletonoperahouse.com/
Thursday, Dec. 1
NEK Tabletop hosts board game night at Whirligig Brewing in St. Johnsbury, 6 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/groups/borderboardgames
Saturday, Dec. 3
53rd Annual Burklyn Arts Holiday Market, Lyndon Town School, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wide selection of juried Vermont and northern New Hampshire artists and craftspeople. Musical performances, seasonal entertainment, homemade lunches served daily. Huge silent raffle, cookie sale, children’s activities. All proceeds benefit Burklyn Arts Council Arts-In-The Schools and community programs. Website: https://www.burklyn-arts.org/
— — —
Wintermarket Holiday Artisan Market, Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. A festive Bavarian-inspired, indoor & outdoor, artisan market for the whole family! Celebrate the magic of the season with carols, performances with No String Marionette Company, music with master fiddler Patrick Ross and accordionist Nathan Longo, unique eats, and good cheer. Website: highlandartsvt.org
— — —
Lunenburg Gingerbread Bazaar, Gilman School building, 2720 River Road, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Vendors, lunch, contests, Mrs. Claus, new color Lunenburg T-shirts, and more. FMI 802-892-6654, www.topofthecommon.org
— — —
9th Annual Coventry Holiday Craft And Gift Fair, Coventry Village School, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Shop with our 40 crafters and vendors. The kitchen will be open for lunch and baked sale. Raffle, kids craft and goodie bags and a visit from Santa are also on the schedule! To support the Coventry School. Phone: (802) 754-6464
Sunday, Dec. 4
Còig - A Cape Breton Christmas, Great North Woods Center for the Arts, Columbia, 7 p.m. With the fiery Celtic high-energy style as its musical core, Còig, from Nova Scotia, easily shifts between century-old tunes of past generations to original and upbeat compositions, featuring the band’s range of over a dozen instruments. https://www.gnwca.org/
Thursday, Dec. 8
Soweto Gospel Choir, Fuller Hall at St. Johnsbury Academy, 7 p.m. This all-new concert by 3-time Grammy-winning choir commemorates South Africa’s Freedom Movement and the Civil Rights Movement in the United States. www.catamountarts.org
Saturday, Dec. 10
Trio Mediæval, South Church Hall, St. Johnsbury, 7 p.m. A typical Trio Mediæval programme combines their many varied strands of musical exploration. www.catamountarts.org
— — —
Together - Choir Concer, Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro, 7 p.m. A Holiday Concert For Ukraine featuring Ukrainian refugee students, the Hazen Union High School Choir and other Northeast Kingdom high school choirs. Website: www.highlandartsvt.org
— — —
Granite State Ringers, Tillotson Center in Colebrook, 3 p.m. The Granite State Ringers was organized as a community handbell choir by Mary Divers and Joan Fossum in February of 2007. https://www.tillotsoncenter.org/
— — —
Christmas Market with Santa and Mrs. Claus, Great North Woods Center for the Arts, Columbia, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (Santa starting at noon). https://www.gnwca.org/
Sunday, Dec. 11
Christmas Market with Santa and Mrs. Claus, Great North Woods Center for the Arts, Columbia, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (Santa starting at noon). https://www.gnwca.org/
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Irish Christmas in America, Rialto Theatre, Lancaster, 7 p.m. The hugely popular holiday show Irish Christmas in America brings a fascinating performance of music, song, dance and stories of seasonal Irish traditions.
Thursday, Dec. 15
Little Women - The Broadway Musical, Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro, 7 p.m. This timeless, captivating story is brought to life in a glorious musical exploring personal discovery, heartache, hope, and everlasting love, giving the audience a theatrical experience filled with laughter, tears, and a lifting of the spirit. Website: highlandartsvt.org
Friday, Dec. 16
Little Women - The Broadway Musical, Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro, 7 p.m. This timeless, captivating story is brought to life in a glorious musical exploring personal discovery, heartache, hope, and everlasting love, giving the audience a theatrical experience filled with laughter, tears, and a lifting of the spirit. Website: highlandartsvt.org
Saturday, Dec. 17
Paula Poundstone, Fuller Hall at St. Johnsbury Academy, 7 p.m. Emmy-winning comedian Paula Poundstone is famous for her razor-sharp wit and spontaneity, drawing from her own complex life. www.catamountarts.org
— — —
TUBAChristmas, Trinity United Methodist Church, Colebrook, 1-2 p.m. Presented by the Great North Woods Center for the Arts. https://www.gnwca.org/
— — —
Little Women - The Broadway Musical, Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro, 2 & 7 p.m. This timeless, captivating story is brought to life in a glorious musical exploring personal discovery, heartache, hope, and everlasting love, giving the audience a theatrical experience filled with laughter, tears, and a lifting of the spirit. Website: highlandartsvt.org
— — —
Border Board Games, public tabletop gaming, Derby Line Village Hall, 5 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/groups/borderboardgames
Sunday, Dec. 18
Little Women - The Broadway Musical, Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro, 2 p.m. This timeless, captivating story is brought to life in a glorious musical exploring personal discovery, heartache, hope, and everlasting love, giving the audience a theatrical experience filled with laughter, tears, and a lifting of the spirit. Website: highlandartsvt.org
Saturday, Dec. 31
First Night North, Main Street St. Johnsbury, 4 p.m.-midnight. One of Vermont’s favorite New Year’s Eve performing arts festivals with a variety of acts across multiple venues.
— — —
Night of Queens, Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro, 8 p.m.-midnight. A New Year’s Eve Spectacular! Ring in the New Year with an evening of spectacular merriment! Festivities include a Drag cabaret with performances by fabulous Queens, comedy, dancing, hors d’oeuvres & desserts and celebratory cocktails. All ages are welcome. The cabaret contains mature content. Website: www.highlandartsvt.org
Thursday, Jan. 5
NEK Tabletop hosts board game night at Whirligig Brewing in St. Johnsbury, 6 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/groups/borderboardgames
Saturday, Jan. 21
Border Board Games, public tabletop gaming, Derby Line Village Hall, 5 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/groups/borderboardgames
Sunday, Jan. 29
Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine, Lyndon Institute Auditorium, 7 p.m. This evening’s program to include Brahms Tragic Overture, “Emperor” – Bruch Violin Concerto No.1, Beethoven Symphony No. 7 in A major. Part of their U.S. tour that will include Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, The Eastman School of Music and a multi-night run at the Radio City Music Hall. www.catamountarts.org
Thursday, Feb. 2
NEK Tabletop hosts board game night at Whirligig Brewing in St. Johnsbury, 6 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/groups/borderboardgames
Sunday, Feb. 5
NEK Classical Series - Sadberry–Ozel Duo, South Church Hall in St. Johnsbury, 3 p.m. Flutist Adam Sadberry and pianist Evren Ozel showcase their expressivity and honor the black American composers Hoover, Still, and Coleman, along with Taffanel and Bach. Website: https://www.nekclassicalseries.org/
Friday, Feb. 10
Assassins performed by Theater UP, at Littleton Opera House, 7:30 p.m. The darkly humorous musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by John Weidman depicts 9 misfit men and women who set out to assassinate American Presidents. https://www.theatreupnh.org/
Saturday, Feb. 11
Assassins performed by Theater UP, at Littleton Opera House, 7:30 p.m. The darkly humorous musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by John Weidman depicts 9 misfit men and women who set out to assassinate American Presidents. https://www.theatreupnh.org/
Sunday, Feb. 12
Assassins performed by Theater UP, at Littleton Opera House, 2 p.m. The darkly humorous musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by John Weidman depicts 9 misfit men and women who set out to assassinate American Presidents. https://www.theatreupnh.org/
Friday, Feb. 17
Assassins performed by Theater UP, at Littleton Opera House, 7:30 p.m. The darkly humorous musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by John Weidman depicts 9 misfit men and women who set out to assassinate American Presidents. https://www.theatreupnh.org/
Saturday, Feb. 18
An Evening with Keller Williams, Jay Peak Resort, 8-11:45 p.m. Get down to one of the most fun and unique musicians you’ll likely ever see. Keller Williams is a one-man supergroup, bringing a myriad of sounds and stories with every song he performs. https://jaypeakresort.com/
— — —
Assassins performed by Theater UP, at Littleton Opera House, 7:30 p.m. The darkly humorous musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by John Weidman depicts 9 misfit men and women who set out to assassinate American Presidents. https://www.theatreupnh.org/
— — —
Border Board Games, public tabletop gaming, Derby Line Village Hall, 5 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/groups/borderboardgames
Sunday, Feb. 19
Assassins performed by Theater UP, at Littleton Opera House, 2 p.m. The darkly humorous musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by John Weidman depicts 9 misfit men and women who set out to assassinate American Presidents. https://www.theatreupnh.org/
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy, Fuller Hall at St. Johnsbury Academy, 7 p.m. Two of Canada’s brightest stars that have been captivating audiences all over North America with their exceptional musical skills and obvious joy at playing the fiddle together. www.catamountarts.org
Thursday, Feb. 23
Memphremagog Winter Swimming Festival, Newport, Vermont. 4 day festival through Feb. 26. https://kingdomgames.co/
Thursday, March 2
NEK Tabletop hosts board game night at Whirligig Brewing in St. Johnsbury, 6 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/groups/borderboardgames
Friday, March 3
Karen Casey concert, Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro, 7 p.m. Legendary Irish folk singer Karan Casey is joined by Niamh Dunne on fiddle and vocals, and guitarist and accordionist Sean Óg Graham (both of the Irish folk band Beoga). The evocative trio have toured
together for several years. Website: www.highlandartsvt.org
Sunday, March 5
NEK Classical Series - Busch Trio, South Church Hall in St. Johnsbury, 3 p.m. Coming to us from Amsterdam, with the violin and cello having traditional gut strings, we’ll luxuriate in three of chamber music’s masterpieces from Haydn, Mendelssohn, and Rachmaninoff. https://www.nekclassicalseries.org/
Saturday, March 18
Border Board Games, public tabletop gaming, Derby Line Village Hall, 5 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/groups/borderboardgames
Wednesday, March 29
Peking Acrobats, Dibden Center for the Arts at NVU-Johnson, 7 p.m. Peking Acrobats perform daring maneuvers atop a precarious pagoda of chairs and display their technical prowess at such arts as trick-cycling, precision tumbling, juggling, somersaulting, and gymnastics. www.catamountarts.org
Sunday, April 16
Yamato - The Drummers of Japan, Lyndon Institute Auditorium, 7 p.m. Yamato travels all over the word with Japan’s traditional Wadaiko drums, putting its very soul into the unusual instruments, whose sound stirs the hearts of people everywhere. www.catamountarts.org
Saturday, April 29
NEK Classical Series - Duo Beaux Arts, South Church Hall in St. Johnsbury, 3 p.m. Internationally renowned husband-and-wife concert pianists team up as a piano-four-hands duo to delight us with an evening program of Schubert, Beethoven, and Mendelssohn. https://www.nekclassicalseries.org/
