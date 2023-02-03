Winter Gear Lending Library Launched
Buy Now

Rich Alercio, Director of RecFit, on left, and Jesse Dimick of NEK Prosper!’s Physically Health CAN and NVRH’s Practice Operations Director, hold up some of the gear available through the lending library. (Courtesy Photo)

NEK Prosper! and the Physically Healthy Collaborative Action Network in partnership with Link, Inc. recently launched a Gear Lending Library that makes outdoor equipment more accessible to residents in our local communities.

The program is designed to support individuals and families of all abilities to enjoy outdoor activities and recreational opportunities. The launch of the Gear Lending Library will provide free access to snowshoes for all ages, trekking poles and MICROspikes for winter explorations.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments