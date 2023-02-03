Winter Gear Lending Library Launched

Rich Alercio, Director of RecFit, on left, and Jesse Dimick of NEK Prosper!’s Physically Health CAN and NVRH’s Practice Operations Director, hold up some of the gear available through the lending library. (Courtesy Photo)
NEK Prosper! and the Physically Healthy Collaborative Action Network in partnership with Link, Inc. recently launched a Gear Lending Library that makes outdoor equipment more accessible to residents in our local communities.
The program is designed to support individuals and families of all abilities to enjoy outdoor activities and recreational opportunities. The launch of the Gear Lending Library will provide free access to snowshoes for all ages, trekking poles and MICROspikes for winter explorations.
“This gear library will have a real impact in the lives of so many by helping connect kids and families with nature” said Jesse Dimick, of NEK Prosper!’s Physically Healthy CAN and NVRH’s Practice Operations Director. “Increasing exposure to recreational activity not only improves our physical health but contributes to improved emotional health and a connection to our environment and local resources.”
Community members interested in accessing the winter gear can reserve the equipment through the online store and will be able to pick up and return the gear locally at Rec Fit.
St. Johnsbury Academy Headmaster Dr. Sharon Howell said, “St. Johnsbury Academy is grateful to participate in this program’s success through the use of RecFit; we’re proud that the RecFit space is a resource for the community. Everyone in this partnership is invested in the health of local kids and families, so we’re glad to be part of it.”
To access the store, visit www.rentle.store/nekprosperlendinggearlibrary/shop.
NEK Prosper! in partnership with Kingdom East School District will offer two Snowshoeing 101 events to be held on Feb. 18 and March 3 to provide snowshoeing tips for beginners and guided tours on some of the Northeast Kingdom’s most beautiful trail systems.
