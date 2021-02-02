St. Johnsbury’s Kiwanis Club is inviting people to forecast this winter’s snowfall amount to benefit the club’s pool, which offers free Red Cross certified swimming lessons.

The club has created the 50/50 Vermont Snow Raffle encouraging people to pay to make a guess on the snowfall total. With the assistance of Vermont’s Agency of Commerce and Community Development and Northeastern Vermont Development Association, the club established a web platform that will collect snowfall guesses through March 2 at midnight.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments