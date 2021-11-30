Wintermarkt Features Local Crafts & Holiday Cheer

GREENSBORO — Rooted in Germany, replicated worldwide, Wintermarkt is coming Saturday, Dec. 4 to Greensboro.
Highland Center for the Arts and WonderArts are teaming up from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to celebrate the magic of the season with local artisans and holiday festivities.
Over 30 local crafters will offer pottery, jewelry, health and skincare items, fiber arts, artwork, crafts, baked goods and more at this unique holiday market in the Northeast Kingdom, that also features music, Bavarian-style food and beverages, and good cheer. Shoppers are invited to warm up by toasty fires, make their own crafts and say “cheese” at the quirky family photo stations.
“Community is at the core of what we do,” said Keisha Luce, HCA executive director. “The WonderArts holiday market at this event allows local artisans to reach HCA’s audience, as well as their own just in time for holiday shopping. We look forward to hosting a lively, creative, and fun festival.”
The event is free and open to the public. The market will take place at Highland Center for the Arts. In case of inclement weather, festivities will be moved to Dec. 11. To learn more about Wintermarkt, visit highlandartsvt.org.
