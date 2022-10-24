Jake Gilman, of Lyndonville, working for Charles Curtis LLC, lowers the boom above the Veterans Memorial Bridge in St. Johnsbury after replacing worn-out flags on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Jake Gilman, of Lyndonville, working for Charles Curtis LLC, and Roland Bigelow, from VFW Post 793 in St. Johnsbury, exchange a worn American flag with a new one on the Veterans Memorial Bridge in St. Johnsbury on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. At right is Charles Curtis employee Justin Davis, of Danville. (Photo by Dana Gray)
ST. JOHNSBURY — Fresh flags are flying above Veterans Memorial Bridge following a little encouragement from a local woman whose uncle was a prisoner of war during WWII.
Hoping to avoid too much commuter traffic on the bridge, VFW Post 793 Quartermaster Roland Bigelow met with a two-man crew from Charles Curtis LLC in Danville before sunrise Monday to change out the three flags - POW-MIA, American and Vermont - atop poles anchored at the mid-point of the bridge.
Despite the hour, there were still plenty of vehicles rumbling by as far as Charles Curtis employee Jake Gilman was concerned. He stood in a basket extended above the bridge by a boom in order to reach the tops of the poles and change the flags. With a slight amount of unease, he commented how the basket would wobble as the vehicles motored over the bridge.
The flags cannot be changed from the ground because there’s no rope and pulley attached. Bigelow said people would steal the flags when they could be lowered by a rope.
Twice a year the VFW changes the flags with help from the crew and a boom truck because the flags wear out in the weather, said Bigelow. They’re changed ahead of Memorial Day and Veterans Day. Bigelow said Charles Curtis LLC does not charge the VFW for helping out.
Before the VFW could get to the pre-Veterans Day (Nov. 11) flag exchange this year, at least one passerby recently noticed how worn the flags were looking.
Virginia Carpenter Gammell, of St. Johnsbury, shared in a letter to the editor a little over a week ago that she was crossing the bridge, and “I thought the POW flag was looking ratty.” Gammell’s concern for the condition of the POW-MIA flag in particular is personal. “My uncle, Calvin Carpenter, was very active during WWII. Unfortunately, he became a prisoner of war,” she wrote.
She said in the letter that she was ready to purchase a new flag and went to the town clerk’s office. She was told that she needed to connect with the VFW. She did and learned from Bigelow that the VFW would be taking care of it.
“The VFW does many things for our community and I just stumbled onto one of them,” she noted in the letter.
Bigelow said the flags were set to be changed, but Gammell’s concern made it extra important to get to the task sooner rather than later.
“Being the Veterans Memorial Bridge and the discoloration of the flags, (keeping the flags fresh) is extremely important for the veterans but also for the community because they look up to those flags, as they all should,” said Bigelow. “It’s a big responsibility, and it’s definitely something that needs to be front and foremost in our minds.”
