ST. JOHNSBURY — Fresh flags are flying above Veterans Memorial Bridge following a little encouragement from a local woman whose uncle was a prisoner of war during WWII.

Hoping to avoid too much commuter traffic on the bridge, VFW Post 793 Quartermaster Roland Bigelow met with a two-man crew from Charles Curtis LLC in Danville before sunrise Monday to change out the three flags - POW-MIA, American and Vermont - atop poles anchored at the mid-point of the bridge.

