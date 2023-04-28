With Grant, Bethlehem Embarks On Housing Needs Study
Buy Now

The Bethlehem Select Board on Monday gave an overview of the proposed 2023 budget and pumped the brakes on an ordinance regulating short-term rentals that was initially proposed for the 2023 town meeting, but is now likely to be presented in 2024. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

With a $46,000 Housing Opportunity Planning (HOP) grant, courtesy of the statewide InvestNH housing program, the town of Bethlehem is embarking on a three-phase comprehensive study of its housing needs.

The process seeks to identify the best ways for Bethlehem to grow its housing supply to support economic health and affordability and aims to involve employers and a broad swath of community members in upcoming stakeholder focus groups and open houses.

