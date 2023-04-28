With Grant, Bethlehem Embarks On Housing Needs Study

With a $46,000 Housing Opportunity Planning (HOP) grant, courtesy of the statewide InvestNH housing program, the town of Bethlehem is embarking on a three-phase comprehensive study of its housing needs.
The process seeks to identify the best ways for Bethlehem to grow its housing supply to support economic health and affordability and aims to involve employers and a broad swath of community members in upcoming stakeholder focus groups and open houses.
Leading the informational kick-off meeting on Wednesday, during a session of the Bethlehem Planning Board, was Kaela Tavares, community and economic development coordinator with the North Country Council, which is the consultant for the project.
The question it seeks to answer is how the town can make sure that existing homes and new housing best meet the community’s needs, as well as what is Bethlehem’s biggest housing need, what benefits or concerns do community members have, and how do they view short-term rentals (STRs) in the community, said Tavares.
“Short-term rentals are a pretty big change in the landscape of North Country communities,” she said.
The project will explore how housing costs and options impact residents, business health and community aspirations, which types of housing best meet the needs of Bethlehem’s residents and workforce, and which changes can be made to land use regulations and procedures to encourage more of those housing types.
The study will result in changes to local land use regulations, such as the town zoning ordinance, site plan regulations and subdivision regulations, to ultimately be considered for adoption by the planning board or by voters at town meeting, said Tavares.
“At the end of the day, the focus of the HOP grants is to really look at what gets in the way of the type of housing you want to see in the community,” she said.
After Wednesday’s kick-off meeting, research will be undertaken on the role and popularity of STRs; informant interviews will be conducted to better understand the needs for residents, business health and community goals; stakeholder focus groups will explore the housing of specific groups such as families, employers, renters and seniors; open houses will be held to present the findings and engage the community; a needs analysis report will be undertaken; zoning ordinances will be reviewed based on feedback to identify changes in rules; an audit process will assess the review of procedures for improvements; draft regulations of new or adjusted regulations will be developed and discussed at public meetings; and a report-back meeting will include community discussions of outcomes.
Research and engagement will continue into the spring and summer of 2023, followed by drafts and discussion in late summer and autumn, and then planning board and town meeting preparation in the autumn and winter, said Tavares.
The project will unfold during the course of about a year, in anticipation of changes for the community to consider in 2024, she said.
The project is consistent Bethlehem’s 2016 master plan and the plan’s goals to support increasing the availability of affordable and senior housing and promote Bethlehem as a great place to live, work, and play, said Tavares.
Recently, town planners have taken steps to adjust site plan and subdivision regulations in ways that make housing development easier, she said.
“In a year and a half, the planning board adopted revised subdivision regulations, site planning regulations, and proposed successfully a whole bunch of zoning ordinances that passed at town meeting,” said Tara Bamford, Bethlehem’s planning consultant. “The focus of most of this was on updating and clarifying all three of those documents and bringing them up to date, making them easier to read, and getting rid of conflicts. We wanted to make the development process go more smoothly for applicants, the planning board, and the town staff.”
To that end, zoning has been brought up to date for accessory dwelling units, the special exception for manufactured housing was eliminated, and the planning board has more flexibility to look at a parking plan proposed by a builder rather than going with what’s prescribed in the ordinance, she said.
Other options to be looked at include allowing increased density, especially for housing clusters, and finding out how to ensure that STRs aren’t pricing full-time residents out of the market, said Bamford.
In her presentation, Tavares presented current Bethlehem housing stock data and types of structures as well as costs and affordability for residents who rent and residents who own homes both with and without mortgages.
For those attending Wednesday’s meeting, Tavares asked how residents view short-term rentals in the community, what concerns should be considered, what benefits do residents see from more varied and affordable housing, and what they see as the biggest housing need.
For STRS, some residents said they bring in tourist dollars but if there are too many it can cut into the “community feel” of a town, they’re important for economic development and people looking for permanent housing but can be problematic if they reduce available housing stock, and they pose a problem by shrinking housing for service workers who can’t afford to live near their places of work.
Currently in Bethlehem, there are 120 STRs listed on Airbnb and VRBO (up from 97 in 2022) and their number is increasing at about 6 percent a year, said Tavares.
Going forward for the study, open houses will be held in the summer and community members will be encouraged to say if they believe the project is not going far enough or is going too far before anything goes on the ballot for town meeting, said Tavares.
