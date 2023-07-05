With a $322,500 tax credit grant, the Lisbon Area Historical Society (LAHS) is advancing plans to build out its new museum into a community hub that serves present and future generations with a growing number of artifacts and exhibits, as well as programs, community partnerships, and events.
In one sense, the grant was the culmination of nearly three decades of work by volunteers and the society’s board of directors, an effort that involved turning what had been an informal society into a nonprofit able to accept donations and grants while reaching out to community members to see if they’d be willing to loan or donate artifacts to highlight the heritage of the towns of Lisbon, Lyman, and Landaff.
In late June, the New Hampshire Community Community Development Finance Authority awarded LAHS the $322,500 tax credit grant to complete renovations to the lower level of its new museum that is housed in the former Lisbon Congregational Church Parish House, which the society bought in August 2021.
LAHS board member Andrea Fitzgerald said the grant is an amazing amount, and there were nine applications funded out of 17, with LAHS in the top four, with the three largest in urban areas far larger than Lisbon.
“For above the Notch, this is huge,” she said.
The application process, which required an equal match, began in February, with a March 7 deadline.
“By March 7, we had raised over half the money we needed in pledges, all from local businesses,” said Fitzgerald. “We had raised $165,000, an amount [the CDFA] said was pretty impressive. We have others coming in.”
On Friday, the CDFA, also impressed with the local support, opened for donors its pledge portal so pledges can be made directly.
The renovations to the museum will involve the installation of an elevator, which is the first priority that will make the museum accessible to all.
Most of the work will occur during the winter and be completed in the spring of 2024.
Carrying out the work will be Robert Cook, a general contractor from Lisbon who Fitzgerald said understands the North Country and what a small nonprofit faces and who is sensible in his ideas and design.
“People will be able to access the elevator at ground level and will choose to go up the first floor or go to the lower level,” said Fitzgerald. “This grant is huge because we can now complete the lower level and it will give us more exhibit space and another meeting room. It will make the whole building fresh and new.
After a grand opening on June 3, the first floor is open to the public.
“The first floor at the main level is complete and was done by raising over a quarter of a million dollars in private donations,” said Fitzgerald. “That was a big part, too. The CDFA saw we had been working hard to get to this point. We actually raised $253,000 to buy the building and do those renovations.”
The Parish building, which the LAHS successfully got listed on the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places, was constructed in 1915 by a local builder and architect and has been kept in great shape by its former tenants, the Connors, who used it as the headquarters for White Mountain Footwear, she said.
The Parish House exterior is a rare Tudor Revival style.
The space inside is 5,774 square feet, many times larger than the society’s spaces in previous buildings.
“We were first in the basement of the public library and then in one of the blocks on Main Street to be more accessible, in just a tiny space,” said Fitzgerald.
But after moving into the Parish building in 2021, LAHS experienced an “if you build it, they will come” moment.
“After buying that building, it just exploded,” said Fitzgerald. “Our collection grew and quadrupled in size. People were giving us so many wonderful things. We’ve had some really big collections given to us. The Sugar Hill Museum had a huge collection of Lisbon artifacts that were given to them years ago [Sugar Hill split from Lisbon in 1962]. Once they found out we had a spot for them, they worked with the donor’s heirs, and they agreed we could have everything.”
Those artifacts are now the centerpiece of the society’s collection.
Other artifacts include old archives given by a first settler family.
Fitzgerald estimates a total of 10,000 items that include all categories, from documents, photographs and diaries to journals, ledgers, postcards, historic wooden signs, a Second World War Purple Heart and World War II uniform, and more. Some date back to the 1780s, with most from the 1800s into the 1900s.
The entire collection has also been digitized for what Fitzgerald called a whole other virtual museum.
“We have so many categories, and now that we have all of these separate rooms, we can have these nice displays,” she said. “It also feeds into the fact that we’re not only a museum, we’re a research center and we can be a great resource for people who want to study. And we have one large room that is big enough for programs and events. We’ve already collaborated with other nonprofits. We are working with the school already and we have Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust scheduled for their fall program.”
In addition to collaborations, the museum beside the restored and historic town-owned railroad station and the Ammonoosuc Recreational Rail Trial makes it a great location to generate even more interest, she said.
“The railroad station is owned by the town, but we will be in charge of the museum inside,” said Fitzgerald. “We are looking to have a history campus. We have the museum and we have the railroad station.”
The LAHS museum is set up as an educational experience to include all labeled displays so visitors can see where an item came from and how it was used.
LAHS began in 1964 but was more like a social organization, typical for the time, said Fitzgerald.
But it took on a new dimension in 1996, following the deaths of Wally and Mary Clough, who perished in a sight-seeing plane crash in Whitefield and were close friends of Andrea and her husband, John.
Mary was a town historian, and a room in the museum has been gifted in memory of the Cloughs, said Fitzgerald.
“They were our closest friends and neighbors and our lives changed overnight,” she said. “That’s when we turned a problem into a project. As a memorial to them, a group of us reorganized the historical society and worked toward making it a nonprofit. We started doing more outreach and speaking at local schools. But the whole time, we were struggling to find a permanent home.”
Although the town voted to allow the society to build a museum beside the railroad station on town-owned land, that museum would have only encompassed 1,200 square feet and cost close to $1 million.
“Thank goodness we found out about the Parish House,” said Fitzgerald.
The Parish House is five times larger and, at $175,00, it costs five times less.
“And now we have a historical society in a historical building,” she said. “It’s been a process. It’s been baby steps for a lot of years and now we feel like we’re really off and running. We owe it all to small towns and people caring.”
The hope is to also have the museum listed on bus tour stops.
“People love to see restored railroad stations and they can come in and see our museum,” said Fitzgerald. “Hopefully, this is something new for the town. The town had a small museum, but has never had a museum like this.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.