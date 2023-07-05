With a $322,500 tax credit grant, the Lisbon Area Historical Society (LAHS) is advancing plans to build out its new museum into a community hub that serves present and future generations with a growing number of artifacts and exhibits, as well as programs, community partnerships, and events.

In one sense, the grant was the culmination of nearly three decades of work by volunteers and the society’s board of directors, an effort that involved turning what had been an informal society into a nonprofit able to accept donations and grants while reaching out to community members to see if they’d be willing to loan or donate artifacts to highlight the heritage of the towns of Lisbon, Lyman, and Landaff.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments