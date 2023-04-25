With Mission Accomplished, Board Dissolves Littleton River District Commission

LITTLETON — In one sense, the River District Redevelopment Commission is a victim of its own success.
For the past decade, its members have guided the redevelopment of the river part of town to make it a draw for new businesses, create new jobs, provide recreation for visitors and residents, and add to Littleton’s tax base and overall appeal.
To that end, they successfully secured millions of dollars in state and federal grants for the investment and helped the town actualize the vision set out years ago by community members.
Mission accomplished.
During Monday’s Select Board meeting, the board voted 3-0 to discontinue the commission, based on a request by now-former commission chairman John Hennessey.
“They are seeking a motion to disband the commission due to project completion,” Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason said to the board.
In a letter to Gleason and the Select Board, Hennessey said the Littleton River District Redevelopment Commission was established by a previous Select Board in 2013 as a special purpose commission to plan, raise funds, and guide improvements in downtown Littleton to benefit the community and its residents.
“Alongside over 100 volunteers, town employees, local business, town contractors, and the Select Board, the commission has substantially completed the work it was intended to do,” said Hennessey. “The two remaining projects currently in process are the $1 million Cottage and Mill street sidewalk reconstruction and the $1.5 million Riverfront Commons project. They are all fully funded and under the leadership of the town manager, whose team will lead them to successful completion. During the past 10 years, the town and commission together raised and invested over $5 million in town-owned infrastructure, repairs, and improvements with less than a 20-percent contribution required from the Littleton taxpayers.”
On behalf of the commission members, Hennessey said he recommends that the commission be discontinued, effective at Monday’s Select Board meeting.
The board agreed and took the vote, but not before giving thanks.
“I want to thank John,” said Select Board member Carrie Gendreau. “He’s done a fantastic job taking the lead. He’ll tell people it was team, and it truly was a team effort, but I really would like it known publicly that John did a phenomenal job.”
“Above and beyond,” said Select Board Chairman Roger Emerson.
“I enjoyed working with him the past two years, and the other members,” said Gleason “His leadership in particular helped get us over the hump.”
Select Board member Linda MacNeil said Hennessey is easy to work with.
