With Mission Accomplished, Board Dissolves Littleton River District Commission
Buy Now

The second phase of the Littleton Riverfront Commons project has received a $200,200 grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund. Here, John Hennessey, chairman of the River District Redevelopment Commission, presents the project to voters during the February 2020 deliberative session. (File photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — In one sense, the River District Redevelopment Commission is a victim of its own success.

For the past decade, its members have guided the redevelopment of the river part of town to make it a draw for new businesses, create new jobs, provide recreation for visitors and residents, and add to Littleton’s tax base and overall appeal.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments