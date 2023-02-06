With More New Homes, Carroll Looks To Increase Property Inspector Pay

To maintain oversight of surging new home construction, the town is poised to give its property inspector/code enforcement officer a pay bump.
Under a proposal, funding for the property inspector would be increased from $39,130 to $60,000.
The proposition will be put forward at the deliberative session in the Town Hall Community Room at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
If approved, it would appear on the Town Meeting warrant as a stand-alone article, not part of the general operating budget.
The property inspector/code enforcement officer is currently paid $30 per hour as a subcontractor.
Selectman David Scalley, who acts as the building inspector, has requested a rate of $40 per hour has a part-time employee or $50 per hour as a subcontractor.
Last year the cost of services exceeded the $39,130 amount.
The Select Board on Jan. 10 endorsed the funding increase 2-0-1, with Scalley abstaining.
Under the proposal, funds would come from the Planning Special Revenue Fund, with no money to be raised by taxation.
In addition to building inspector pay, the following other matters were discussed at the Jan. 10 Budget Hearing:
— The Select Board agreed to add a “holiday line” to the fire and police budgets to reflect holiday time worked. However no monetary amount was determined and/or figured. The Board explained that at Deliberative Session a monetary amount could be determined/added.
— There was extensive discussion regarding the Parks and Recreation budget, and efforts to re-start its summer program and stage a large community event. There was also talk about the number of children participating in the summer program and possibly having the program combine and work with Whitefield Recreation.
