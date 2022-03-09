With Town Support, Carroll Withdrawal Effort To Continue

Carroll’s proposal to withdraw from the five-town White Mountains Regional School District was overwhelmingly defeated on Tuesday.
Still, it is moving forward.
The withdrawal proposal failed a district-wide vote of 1,306 to 413, but because it passed in Carroll by a three-to-one margin (197-67) the town is eligible to pursue the next steps at the state level.
It was the outcome that Carroll officials had hoped for.
“We’re very happy with the results,” said Select Board member Rob Gauthier.
Carroll seeks to withdraw from WMRSD because of the district apportionment formula, which charges the town $60,000 per pupil.
The Carroll Withdrawal Committee is expected to make its case to the New Hampshire Board of Education later this year, offering Tuesday’s vote as further support for withdrawal.
“The next step is to go to the Board of Education with the results and show them that we [as a town] want to withdraw, and we should be allowed to,” Gauthier said.
However, the town and school district may still reconcile.
WMRSD has proposed a district-wide workgroup to re-evaluate the apportionment formula, which is the cause of Carroll’s complaints. It would include selectmen and school board members from all five WMRSD communities (Carroll, Dalton, Jefferson, Lancaster and Whitefield).
The workgroup would likely examine the claims made by both sides. On the one hand, Carroll accounts for 6 percent of students and 26 percent of taxpayer contribution to the school district, and on the other hand, homeowners in all five WMRSD towns pay roughly the same tax bills for the same valued properties.
Members of the Carroll Withdrawal Committee have said they are prepared to participate in the workgroup as a parallel track but will continue withdrawal efforts to maintain their bargaining position.
“We hope the school board understands that we don’t want to withdraw, but obviously the people have spoken. We’re going to honor that and continue with withdrawal, while leaving the door open for discussions,” Gauthier said.
Formed in 2020, the Carroll Withdrawal Committee proposed a new apportionment formula to the school board in January 2021. The proposed formula was not considered because it arrived too late in the budget process.
Meanwhile, Carroll Town Meeting voted to initiate withdrawal in March 2021. That triggered a multi-step process outlined under state law.
The process began with the formation of a WMRSD study committee, whose recommendation against withdrawal was accepted by the school board.
Carroll appealed that decision to the state Board of Education, who found in favor of the town and ordered a ballot vote. That ruling survived a school district challenge.
Carroll added money to its legal budget last year in anticipation of a contested withdrawal process. There is a belief the matter will end up in the courts.
OTHER RESULTS
District voters re-elected two incumbent school board members to three-year terms.
Tara Giles beat challenger Bradley Cross for the Whitefield seat, 1,045 to 623, and James Brady bested challenger James Akerman, 1,049 to 462.
Voters also approved the $22.46 million operating budget, $633,221 teachers’ collective bargaining agreement, and $146,222 support staff CBA.
Article 15, which would have renamed the Plow Truck Capital Reserve Fund to the District-Owned Vehicle Capital Reserve Fund and allowed the district to use the funds for any type of vehicle, fell short of the required two-thirds approval and failed with 65.38% of the vote.
