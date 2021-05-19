LITTLETON — The live celebration of Pollyanna Glad Day, enshrined in New Hampshire law in 2019 as Pollyanna of Littleton, New Hampshire Recognition Day and formally recognized as the second Saturday in June, was a bust for 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But for 2021 - on Saturday, June 12 - it’s a go, with some tweaks.
“We’re mostly celebrating that we made it through a rough year,” Veronica Francis, owner of Notch Net and the Go Littleton Pollyanna Glad Shop on Main Street, said Wednesday. “There will be a celebration all around downtown. We’re ready. It’s been a tough year and it’s fine to celebrate.”
While the traditional big group photograph at the foot of the bronze Pollyanna sculpture at the Littleton Public Library and the annual Signature Award honoree are not in the plan for this year, there will be opportunities for small group and individual photos as well as music, food, souvenirs at the Glad shop across the street from the sculpture, and a walking tour of downtown and the river district.
Activities will begin about 11 a.m. on June 12, and the Go Littleton Glad Shop will play a larger role in this year’s festivities.
“The Glad Shop will be hosting our favorite Eleanor Porter impersonator, Debbie Alberini, to greet visitors during the day,” said Karen Keazirian, executive director of Pollyanna of Littleton Inc. “The Go Littleton Glad Shop will be hosting some events during the day.”
Music on the piano will be provided near the shop by Dick Alberini, curator of the Littleton Area Historical Society museum.
“There will be a Pollyanna-themed walking tour of downtown and all of these activities surrounding the official day will be free activities,” said Keazirian. “There will be downtown shops that will have specially featured Pollyanna Day products.”
One shop is White Mountains Canning, owned by Dan DeMoras, which will be offering free food samples.
“They’ll be debuting a new Pollyanna Glad fudge,” said Francis.
For photos, the idea will be to get selfies, said Keazirian.
“There will be a photographer available, for individuals and small groups,” she said. “You can create an instant keepsake photo and you will be able to put them in the frames she is selling in the store.
For the keepsake photos, Francis will be renting new Polaroid film cameras that spit out 2-inch-by-2-inch photographs and offer up to 10 photographs.
“You can take your own photo and we’re framing them in “Glad to be in Littleton, New Hampshire’ picture frames,” she said.
Roving photographers, too, will be at the ready to take someone’s photograph, said Francis.
Available at the Glad Shop will be stickers, new Pollyanna beer mugs, new T-shirts and mugs, new souvenirs reflecting “Pollyanna Power” that depict Pollyanna as a superhero in a cape, magnets, and other souvenirs.
“We are stressing the fact that Pollyanna Day is a good day to reset gladness and reset your optimism,” said Keazirian. “Most people will be ready for more gladness and cheer and this is a way to celebrate. We’re hoping everyone has a great time.”
The Pollyanna character was the hero of Porter’s 1913 novel titled “Pollyanna,” about an orphan girl who retains her optimism in spite of the many challenges she faces.
The book was later translated into more than a dozen languages made into several feature films.
In 2019, Francis opened the Glad Shop, which has had visits from people hailing from nearby and across the country and the world to learn more about Pollyanna.
In 2020, interest remained strong, but because of the pandemic, celebrations were done online and through postcards, which included handwritten messages of cheer and the things people were glad about during that tough year.
Next month, on June 12, the Glad Shop “will be a cheerful place to stop in,” said Littleton resident Jere Eames, whose family commissioned the Pollyanna sculpture for the first annual celebration in June 2003.
In the nearly two decades since, the celebration day has grown more popular and sees visits from those near and far.
“If you come in to Littleton and look around, you won’t be disappointed,” said Eames.
