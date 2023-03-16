With Woodsville Funding Decision Looming, Other Communities Offer Insight

HAVERHILL — Once again, village districts will be a hot topic.
Town Meeting on Saturday will feature two non-binding petition articles to provide the Woodsville Fire District with $687,600 to support its fire and highway departments.
If the past is precedent, the discussion will be lively, with residents speaking for and against the continued existence of village precincts Haverhill Corner, Mountain Lakes, North Haverhill and Woodsville.
Which begs the question: How is the issue viewed in similar communities elsewhere in New Hampshire?
Haverhill is one of just three towns statewide with four or more village districts, the others being Conway (six, five of them fire departments) and Northfield (four).
Those towns offer different perspectives on the issue of village districts, their costs, and their benefits.
POOLING RESOURCES
In Conway, efforts are underway to consolidate village districts.
The reason? To pool resources.
This month one of the town’s five fire districts (Conway Village) will vote on whether to dissolve, and two others will decide on a merger.
Conway Village clerk Amy Snow said village districts were created over a century ago to provide horse-drawn fire service to remote enclaves, and many consider them outdated and inefficient.
“Those of us that work here — and a lot of us that live here — in Conway Village think it’s time,” said Conway Village clerk Amy Snow.
The reason, Snow said, is consolidated fire departments would be more effective and economical.
“We have one Select Board, one police department and one school board, but we have five fire departments, five fire chiefs, and five [district] commissions that run them. It doesn’t make any sense, at least to me personally, to continue that way,” she said.
In Northfield, the village districts may never go away.
The reason? Again, to pool resources
Unlike Conway, Northfield shares two village districts (water, fire) with neighboring Tilton.
Past proposals to sever ties and form independent municipal water and fire have gone nowhere.
That’s because creating a stand-alone Northfield fire or water department would be enormously expensive, putting taxpayers at risk, said Town Manager Ken Robichaud.
“Every year, we get a new selectman who wants to change things, but once they really look at it and find out how much it will cost, they understand,” he said.
CULTURAL BARRIERS
In Haverhill, the village district issue has been a point of contention.
The reasons are too long and complicated to explain here, but in short, the Woodsville Fire District — the only village district in all of New Hampshire to operate fire, highway, water, sewer and electric enterprises — has resisted town merger efforts.
A familiar topic, the Woodsville-Haverhill debate has pitted tradition versus reform, local control versus taxpayer savings.
Similar debates have played out elsewhere.
In Conway, Town Manager John Eastman said there were cultural barriers to merging and dissolving and merging districts.
Born and raised in town, Eastman said generations of Conway residents have grown up with the districts in place and some are reluctant to let them go.
“This goes back 100 years,” he said. “People have drawn a line in the sand and they’re protecting their territory.”
However, Eastman said, the upcoming Conway Village vote reflects changing opinions in town, partly due to cost pressures and a turnover in population.
He doubts a single, united Town of Conway fire department will form during his lifetime, but he believes the community is slowly moving in that direction.
“The fact that Conway Village is actually talking about this, and has it on their warrant, tells me they’re looking to the future and progress. Once that shoe drops maybe some of these others can say ‘We can save money too if we run our fire service under the town,’” he said.
Meanwhile, in Northfield, cultural barriers to precinct reform remain in place.
Northfield and Tilton have a symbiotic relationship. Northfield is the residential area, Tilton is the commercial. They were expected to merge into a single community at one time, but Northfield backed out.
For that reason, Northfield voters have shown little support for breaking up the districts, which Robichaud said will probably never happen.
“We do everything with Tilton. We have Tilton-Northfield Old Home Day and it’s held in Northfield,” he said. “I never see this going away, I think Northfield-Tilton is set and it will always be like this.”
PRECINCT PROBLEMS
In Haverhill, the town-precinct tensions have led to heated discussion, political division and personal animosity.
The issue has been less contentious in other communities, but frictions remain.
Northfield pays for 60 percent of fire district costs, despite Tilton generating the bulk of the 911 emergency calls.
If plans for a multi-million dollar Tilton fire station go through, it would significantly impact Northfield taxpayers.
And, similar to the Town of Haverhill-Precinct of Woodsville highway funding lawsuit, there is pending legal action between Tilton-Northfield Fire and Tilton-Northfield Water over water rates.
The Tilton-Northfield Water department raised its rates to pay for infrastructure and significantly increased the fire district’s annual contract amount, which fire district voters rejected.
“This has been going on for years,” Robichaud.
Meanwhile, under Conway’s current system, the community is saddled with complicated inter-district agreements governing fire, water and sewer service.
If one district approves a higher budget and raises its rates to cover costs, other districts have cried foul, Eastman said.
For example, the North Conway Fire District approved a six-million-dollar fire department, then raised its fire agreement rates with other districts.
Some living outside North Conway Village, who could not vote on the project, claimed taxation without representation.
“And to some degree, they’re right,” Eastman said. “I look at that in my position [as Town Manager] and say ‘Can’t we all just get along, and come together, and save the people money?”
