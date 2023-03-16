With Woodsville Funding Decision Looming, Other Communities Offer Insight
Buy Now

Haverhill Woodsville Precinct #filephoto

HAVERHILL — Once again, village districts will be a hot topic.

Town Meeting on Saturday will feature two non-binding petition articles to provide the Woodsville Fire District with $687,600 to support its fire and highway departments.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments