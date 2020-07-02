Without Federal Funds, Some Camps Face Closure

New Hampshire camps face a catastrophic collapse.
Fewer than a quarter of the state’s day and overnight camps will open for the summer season due to COVID-19, and many could close unless the federal government delivers emergency aid.
That was the message delivered by industry leaders during a call with Sen. Jeanne Shaheen last week.
“This is a survival-level dire situation the likes of which we have not faced in the last 150 years,” said Scott Brody of the American Camp Association.
The New Hampshire Camp Directors Association, which represents 160 licensed youth recreation camps in the state, reports that three-quarters of day camps and 95 percent of overnight camps are closed due to coronavirus concerns.
As a result, approximately 20,000 New Hampshire children ages five-and-up who would’ve attended camp are stuck at home instead.
“They’re losing the social and emotional development that camps teach,” said Ken Robbins, president of the New Hampshire Camp Directors Association and director of Camp Kabeyun in Alton Bay. “They’re missing the lessons in environmental education and stewardship, citizenship, self reliance, independence and character that camps provide.”
Those camps double as childcare.
Around 37,000 New Hampshire families send their children to camp. Not having the camps affects their ability to work — or return back to work — during the pandemic.
“If camps do not survive we will not only lose a legacy, we will lose good safe and affordable childcare for thousands of New Hampshire school age children and working families,” said state Rep. Erika Connors, owner of Melody Pines Day Camp in Manchester.
Camps face a financial quandary.
The industry could lose $16 billion in revenue nationally and $146 million in New Hampshire during the ongoing crisis.
Camps that closed this season could go nearly two years without income and those that opened are collecting a fraction of their normal revenue. It’s unclear how either will fill the holes in their budgets.
As a result, camps unable to continue paying fixed costs (insurance, maintenance, property taxes, utility bills, payroll, etc.) could close permanently.
“Unlike many other businesses, we are seasonal, we cannot make up for our summer financial losses in the fall, winter and spring,” said Connors. “Instead of a loss of three months of income due to COVID-19, we are looking at an entire year without income. This is not sustainable.”
“The fact of the matter is camps will close without relief [and] camps who are able to survive the year will need to increase tuition significantly, in order to make up for losses in 2020.”
Connors said camps were “left behind” by federal aid programs.
Most camps did not receive Payroll Protection Program loans because of filing requirements, which required businesses to report lost revenue for the six months before COVID-19 hit (wen camps are closed).
Because they are categorized as child care, they were excluded from $400 million in CARES Act fund that the state is distributing to businesses. A separate child care fund requires them to re-open by September.
Those in the industry asked Sen. Shaheen to fix loopholes in future aid packages. That includes a $50 billion child care bill Shaheen is pushing for.
Brody also recommended that camps be eligible for SBA Disaster Relief Loans up to $2 million.
Taking those measures would protect jobs. Camps employ three million nationally and in New Hampshire they employ approximately 5,800 (300 full time and 5,500 seasonal and part-time) and pay $32 million in wages.
Illustrating the threat, Robbins noted that 17 percent of camps may remain closed next season without “significant help.”
“That means next year we might be looking at as many as 25 of our camps that are gone — and possibly forever,” Robbins said.
For Robbins, it’s about more than dollars and cents.
He has an emotional attachment to the industry, which began when he was a camper a Camp Kabeyun. Back then, he said, there were six overnight camps in Alton Bay. Half of them have closed, and where they once stood are houses.
“What’s so heartbreaking and terrifying to anyone who’s gone to camp, worked at camp or sent their children to camp is the potential loss of that place where we felt that sense of belonging, [where we] could explore and develop, [and where we] become the best possible version of ourselves,” said Robbins. “There’s no place that provides that like a camp. And we have to act now to ensure that we’ll still have that when this crisis has passed.”
