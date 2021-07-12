Text messages suggest a Barton man suspected of firing multiple gunshots through his next-door neighbors’ house Saturday night may have “lost his marbles” before he allegedly threatened to sexually assault and kill his neighbor’s wife.
That’s according to court documents made public on Monday after Brent A. Bapp, 35, was arraigned in Orleans Superior Court on charges of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony obstruction of justice and misdemeanor charges of aggravated disorderly conduct and criminal threatening.
Orleans Superior Court
According to an affidavit filed by Vermont State Police Tpr. Daniel Lynch, the alleged incidents began with gunshots being fired on Saturday night, July 10, into the home of Jason Watson, 49, at 2443 Burton Hill Rd in Barton.
“There were several bullet holes in the side of J. Watson’s residence, and spent shell casings were subsequently located on Bapp’s driveway,” wrote Tpr. Lynch in his report.
However, the charges filed on Monday relate only to the threats against the Watson family that allegedly occurred on Sunday, July 11.
“The incident from the Saturday night shooting coming from Mr. Bapp’s residence is still currently under investigation,” said Orleans County Deputy State’s Attorney Michael Cricchi. “No charges have been filed in terms of that shooting incident which almost struck the complainants.”
Baby At Risk
Cricchi said the shooting could easily have ended tragically.
“Several bullets coming from the direction of Mr. Bapp’s residence hit the complaining witnesses’ residence and actually passed through their residence and almost struck three individuals including a nine-month-old granddaughter,” said Cricchi.
Bapp pleaded not guilty to the charges and was ordered held without bail by Judge Gregory Rainville. A weight-of-the-evidence hearing will be scheduled to determine if Bapp will remain in pre-trial detention.
“This is a highly inflammable situation that the court cannot ignore,” said Judge Rainville. “And on balance, between Mr. Bapp’s liberty rights as compared to the danger - the threat of risk-of-harm seems to be extreme to the neighbor.”
It is alleged in court documents that Bapp repeatedly threatened Watson and his family on Sunday which includes his wife Caroline Watson, 48, and his mother Penny Watson, 69.
Rape & Kill Threat
“J. Watson explained that starting the morning after the shooting and the date of this incident, Bapp had begun behaving erratically, screaming at J. Watson and his family from the property line, driving a bulldozer around, walking around with a ‘long gun,’ or shotgun or rifle, and cutting down trees at the property line,” wrote Tpr. Lynch. “Watson told investigators that Bapp also threatened to kill him, to kill his family and ‘put them in the ground and rape his wife.’”
But Bapp, who was represented at the arraignment by defense attorney Lydia Newcomb, claimed he was the actual victim.
“Your honor, the neighbor shot at me,” said Bapp. “The police report‘s all messed up…the bullets went right over my girlfriend’s head.”
Witness Texts
Police say they found two witnesses at Bapp’s property located at 2497 Burton Hill Road in Barton. They are identified in court documents as Trevor Coderre, 26, and Corey Young, 24.
Jason Watson told police he had no previous issues with Bapp and didn’t know why the alleged incidents were happening. He also told police he had been texting with Coderre.
“J. Watson then showed me a Facebook Messenger conversation between him and Coderre,” wrote Tpr. Lynch. “They discussed Bapp’s behavior, with Coderre acknowledging Bapp’s behavior, stating he was ‘gone,’ and ‘lost his marbles,’ and believing Bapp had been up all night drinking. J. Watson also mentioned to Coderre that Bapp had threatened to kill his family, and Coderre stated ‘l heard that’ and that it ‘did go over the line.’”
Chainsaw, Bulldozer…
Caroline Watson also gave police a sworn written statement about the threats that allegedly occurred the day after her house was shot at.
“I went outside to see the bullet holes that were shot into my house last night and while outside I heard him (Brent) yelling at my mother-in-law (Penny). He was using a chain saw and cutting the trees saying he wanted a better line of vision to our house…Brent then got into a truck pulled right up on the property line, yelling his girlfriend left and he’s alone and he is going to show us how it feels to be alone. He then went to his bulldozer (some machinery) still yelling and carrying on…”
If convicted of all the charges Bapp faces a possible sentence of over 11 years in prison and $13,000 fines.
