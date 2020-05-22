A new witness has emerged to cast doubt on Allen Draper’s sudden confession last year to the murder of St. Johnsbury resident Tim Persons.
And according to court documents obtained by the Caledonian-Record, there were others along the way who also questioned Draper’s claim that he killed Persons after riding his bicycle from a halfway house on Pearl Street to Persons’ residence on Crepeault Hill Road on the night of May 15, 2018.
Draper’s confession led to a plea deal with prosecutors - a deal which has now fallen completely apart.
“The court was somewhat surprised a change of plea was contemplated because it anticipated a challenge to Mr. Draper’s confession,” wrote Vermont Superior Court Judge Robert Bent Thursday in his order granting Draper’s request to withdraw his plea. “The elephant in the room in this discussion is the specter of Mr. Draper’s innocence.”
Persons, 52, was a local contractor who knew Draper from volunteer work he did with the Covered Bridge Therapeutic Communities half-way house at 184 Pearl Street in St. Johnsbury.
Draper, 31, has a lengthy criminal record and has difficulty walking due to a condition known as hereditary spastic paraplegia which causes severe lower extremity weakness.
Draper told police he was suffering from cocaine withdrawals on the night of the murder and was desperate for money so he rode his bicycle from Covered Bridge at approximately 10 p.m. to Persons’ residence approximately 5.7 miles away.
Draper told police he then committed the murder by himself after Persons refused to give him money for drugs and then burned his house to the ground.
Draper had been facing a possible sentence of 35 years to life in prison if convicted.
But in August of 2019, Draper reached an agreement with prosecutors in which he entered guilty pleas to first degree murder, felony assault and robbery and a misdemeanor charge of providing false information to a police officer in exchange for a lesser sentence of 27 years to life in prison.
Draper was awaiting sentencing on the deal when he filed a motion in December of 2019 to withdraw his guilty plea claiming he did not commit the crime and had been pressured into accepting the plea agreement by certain witnesses to “take the wrap.”
On Thursday, Judge Robert Bent granted Draper’s request to withdraw from the agreement.
The Witness
The judges’s eight-page decision included references to statements made by one of Draper’s Covered Bridge housemates identified as Matthew Greene.
“I’ll say this, when it comes down to Allen supposedly riding his bicycle to Tim Person’s house, 5.7 miles away, and then coming back, having to ride another 5.7 miles, there is no way he could have done that in the allotted time that supposedly was there,” said Greene in a transcript obtained by the Caledonian-Record of a recorded phone interview conducted by private investigator Gene White. White works for Draper’s defense attorney, Rob Sussman of Burlington.
“Between let’s say between 8:30 and 10:30, it would have taken Allen at least four hours, I would say, at the bare minimum to have ridden his bike from Covered Bridge to Family Dollar in St. Johnsbury. So there, I don’t see how he’s getting to Tim’s in that time, in that short time frame.”
In Bed
In addition, Greene also told investigator White that he saw Draper in bed at Covered Bridge on Pearl Street at the time of the murder was taking place on Crepeault Hill Road.
Greene said that on the night of the murder, he, Draper and two other Covered Bridge residents spent the evening together watching a Boston Celtics basketball game on television and then at sometime between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., Draper went upstairs to bed.
After the basketball game ended Greene said he went upstairs to his bedroom and that’s when he saw Draper in his room.
“It was around 10:30 maybe quarter of 11,” said Greene, according to the transcript. “I myself went upstairs, the game was done, so I went upstairs to go to bed. While I was going upstairs I saw that Allen’s bedroom door was open. His light was on and I visually witnessed him in his bed. He was covered up, but his face was visibly clear. My bedroom was right next to his. So…I just went upstairs and saw his, him there, and then I went into my bedroom.”
Noise
Green also told investigator White that due to Draper’s disability and his reliance on crutches there was no way he could have snuck out of Covered Bridge without being noticed by others in the house.
“With his disability that he has, he cannot move around,” said Greene. “He cannot get up and walk around without making a racket. He, he would get up, he would move around, even if he didn’t have his boots on, it was always a loud noise coming from him. Just because of the way he would be walking, the way that he has to walk is, you know, with, as far as I know, everybody that has seen Allen knows what his disability is, Cerebal Palsey. His legs just, you can’t walk like that without making noise….”
Early Concerns
According to Judge Bent’s decision and order, Covered Bridge manager David Piers was also skeptical of Draper’s confession.
“Mr. Piers, who had called police early out of concern for Mr. Draper’s involvement and was a close friend of Mr. Persons opined that Mr. Draper was taking the blame alone and there were others involved,” wrote Judge Bent.
“Mr. Piers also noted Mr. Draper had money which he had loaned the same day as Mr. Persons was murdered. The statement undercuts Mr. Draper’s motive for harming Persons. He also commented on what he believed to be a lack of evidence that Draper was guilty outside of Draper’s confession.”
At the time of the plea deal, the case was being prosecuted by former Caledonia County State’s Attorney Lisa Warren who told the court during Draper’s change-of-plea hearing that the state was relying heavily on Draper’s confession to make its case
“The state did not show it had corroborative physical evidence of Mr. Draper’s guilt in its affidavit of probable cause or at any other time during the proceedings,” wrote Judge Bent. “In fact, Atty: Warren advised the court that the state’s case would be substantially weakened without the confession…”
Two months later, in October of 2019, Warren effectively stepped down as state’s attorney after being appointed as a Superior Court Judge by Gov. Phil Scott. Warren was replaced in office by her deputy Jessica Zaleski.
But when Draper announced he was withdrawing his plea in December of 2019, Zaleski had to disqualify herself from the case because she had briefly worked for the Caledonia County Public Defender’s Office when it represented Draper at his initial arraignment in 2018.
The case is now being prosecuted by Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett.
