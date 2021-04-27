WMCC President Details Expanded College Plan

LITTLETON — Moving its diesel heavy equipment program to Littleton and boosting college attendance in the region through a variety of courses are among the goals of White Mountains Community College expanding in the community, said its president.
A month after WMCC bought the Littleton Area Learning Center property at 646 Union St., where it plans to build a new $5 million 10,000-square-foot building, WMCC President Chuck Lloyd met with selectmen during their meeting on Monday to detail the plans, which he said will also benefit Vermont residents looking to attend college, high school students wanting to get a head start on their college career, and greater community access to in-demand programs.
In addition, the location would allow WMCC to become better positioned to meet current and future industry needs and to become the New England hub for energy and electric technology, he said.
“We see ourselves cementing our footprint here, allowing us some access into the Vermont market,” he said. “We have a lot of interest from Vermont students coming over this way because we have a 50-mile radius, where anyone within 50 miles of any of our locations can pay New Hampshire tuition rates.”
WMCC tuition is $215 per credit, among the lowest in the state.
One of the benefits, too, of expanding in Littleton is the town’s proximity to a number of high schools and its greater accessibility to Interstates 91 and 93 and Route 302, a location that will also benefit workforce development, especially in some of the trades, where demand has increased significantly, said Lloyd.
“The primary reason to build a new facility is we want to move our diesel heavy equipment program from Berlin to Littleton,” he said. “That program is the only one in New England. It is an accredited program … What we want to do is make it easier for people all over the state, and frankly, all over the region, to get to this program. Right now, being in Berlin, it is difficult to get to … We have pockets of students who literally come up from southern New Hampshire and northern Massachusetts and they’ll live in a hotel in Berlin because it’s a two- to three-hour drive for them. So we’re trying to get closer to southern New Hampshire for some of those students as well.”
The Littleton location also becomes the center point for students in Vermont and Maine, he said.
In Berlin, the diesel heavy equipment program is in a leased facility, but the college wants to own it the building.
“This is a great program and it continues to grow,” he said. “We want to have state-of-the-art equipment in it, so that was one of our primary reasons for moving it over here.”
And to be duplicated in Littleton is WMCC’s industrial mechanics program.
“One of the exciting pieces is energy and electric technology,” said Lloyd. “We just got a grant from Electrify America to do some EVs, electric vehicles, and energy technology, charging station, technology, and technicians as well.”
Welding is a component of all the programs, and rather than having students go back to Berlin for a welding lab, the plan is to build a small welding lab in Littleton, he said.
The other primary reason for cementing WMCC’s footprint in Littleton is to increase the rates of those attending college, said Lloyd.
“This area specifically has the best opportunity to increase the college-going rates,” he said. “In northern Grafton County, we are hovering around 50 percent of our students going on to college. Having a permanent presence in the area, we want to be ready to tick that up and increase post-secondary matriculation. That is something we want to do for the community.”
WMCC’s current academic center on Union Street encompasses some 11,000 square feet and includes space for the New Hampshire Department of Employment Security and for Head Start.
The expansion plan entails removing the 4,000-square-foot building just behind it that houses ACE Fitness and replacing it with the new 10,000-square-foot building that would be up to current accreditation standards and house the diesel, energy technology, welding, and industrial mechanics that are requested and demanded by the college’s industry partners, said Lloyd.
A new building would also have a second floor and provide space for functions such as meetings, orientations, and open houses.
“We are proposing to do this in phases and the stimulus funding has sped up some of our phases,” said Lloyd.
Phase one was the property purchase.
The second phase will be some upgrades to the existing building, including renovations to its HVAC system and energy efficiencies.
For the new building, WMCC has some institutional funds, federal stimulus money, and some grant opportunities it will be applying for, as well as a $5 million request in New Hampshire’s capital budget that currently looks viable, he said.
“We are lining up our phases with our finances,” said Lloyd. “If we get that $5 million in the next couple of months, we would be looking to do the design phase this fall and put a shovel in the ground next spring.”
After an eight- to 10-month construction, the new building could be ready for occupancy in early 2023.
“It’s somewhat of an aggressive timeline, but there are a lot of things happening and the dominoes are starting to really fall for us,” said Lloyd.
The Community College System of New Hampshire was launched in 1945.
WMCC - which has three locations in northern New Hampshire, in Berlin, Littleton, and North Conway - was established at its headquarters in Berlin in 1966.
In 1995, it set up a location on Cottage Street in Littleton, in the building that currently houses the Littleton Freehouse Taproom and Eatery, before moving in 2001 to the Littleton Area Learning Center.
What makes WMCC unique is it’s is part of a rural community and is able to have smaller classes with more focused individual instruction, said Melanie Robbins, WMCC director of academic centers.
For $150, the Running Start program allows high school juniors or seniors to take a college course taught by their instructor, who is certified by WMCC.
“They get college credits for that,” said Lloyd. “We see students coming out of high school with 30, 40 credits, halfway done their degree. There is also the early college option, which is rather than being in high school they are coming to the college campus or taking it online through us and that’s half-price tuition. For high school students, it’s a real confidence booster. Students say ‘I can do college-level work’ and that will increase that matriculation, which is really the goal.”
WMCC’s top associate’s degree programs include health science, nursing, liberal arts, and business.
Littleton is also the current location for its commercial driving training program.
WMCC’s 54-percent graduation rate is the highest for any community college in New England and its 70-percent retention rate competes with four-year schools, said Lloyd, who looks forward to expanding the college in Littleton.
Littleton selectmen, among them Roger Emerson, who took a WMCC welding course four decades ago, were supportive of the expansion plans.
“We’re looking forward to it,” said Emerson.
