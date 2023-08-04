WMCC President Promoted To CCSNH Vice-Chancellor

White Mountains Community College President Chuck Lloyd speaks during a ceremonial groundbreaking event Wednesday at the WMCC campus in Littleton, where a 10,000-square-foot advanced technology facility will be built. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
After serving as president of White Mountains Community College since 2017, Chuck Lloyd, who was among those leading the effort for a 10,000-square-foot expansion of WMCC’s campus in Littleton, will be promoted to vice-chancellor of the Community College System of New Hampshire on Oct. 1.
“Aside from the great work we have done to enhance the Littleton campus, we have a very strong leadership team and an extremely dedicated group of faculty and staff,” Lloyd said to The Caledonian-Record. “We have created new programs, right-sized the college, received millions of dollars in grants and private philanthropy in support of students, and continue to make college more affordable for North Country families.”
In a letter to colleagues, CCSNH Chancellor Mark Rubinstein said the national search for vice-chancellor, a role that provides leadership and coordination of academic and student support functions across the system’s seven colleges, began in the spring.
“For more than 20 years, Chuck has been a part of the Community College System, and over the past six years as president of White Mountains Community College, he and his team have done great work for the students and the communities that WMCC serves, and his record of success allowed him to emerge as the best candidate for this opportunity in a very competitive field.”
In a statement, District 1 Executive Councilor Joe Kenney, who has worked closely with Lloyd, said, “While Chuck will be missed in the North Country, his promotion within the Community College System is a great win for New Hampshire as he moves into a leadership role at the statewide level.
“Chuck has had a tremendous impact at White Mountains Community College, from developing new programs and student support initiatives, to building a strong team of faculty and staff, and working with employers and civic leaders in the region to build educational and career pathways,” said Kenney. “I am particularly proud of his successful efforts to expand WMCC in Littleton and I look forward to seeing him at a ribbon-cutting celebration there later this year. I know he will not be a stranger to the North Country, and I am pleased to see him take on an enhanced role within CCSNH.”
The WMCC has campuses in Berlin and Littleton.
In September in Littleton, ground broke on the 10,000-square-foot advanced technology facility, a $7.3 million public-private initiative that Lloyd and supporters said will provide space for in-demand vocational programs, such as welding, industrial mechanics, energy technology, and diesel heavy equipment.
The Littleton facility will be ready for occupancy for the fall 2023 semester.
