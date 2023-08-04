WMCC President Promoted To CCSNH Vice-Chancellor
White Mountains Community College President Chuck Lloyd speaks during a ceremonial groundbreaking event Wednesday at the WMCC campus in Littleton, where a 10,000-square-foot advanced technology facility will be built. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

After serving as president of White Mountains Community College since 2017, Chuck Lloyd, who was among those leading the effort for a 10,000-square-foot expansion of WMCC’s campus in Littleton, will be promoted to vice-chancellor of the Community College System of New Hampshire on Oct. 1.

“Aside from the great work we have done to enhance the Littleton campus, we have a very strong leadership team and an extremely dedicated group of faculty and staff,” Lloyd said to The Caledonian-Record. “We have created new programs, right-sized the college, received millions of dollars in grants and private philanthropy in support of students, and continue to make college more affordable for North Country families.”

