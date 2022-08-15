WMR School Board Appoints New Member

WHITEFIELD — The White Mountains Regional School Board has a new member.
Evelyn Flynn was appointed on Thursday to represent Dalton on the school board through the March elections.
She replaces Greg Odell, who resigned in April.
Flynn returned to college as an adult and earned an associate’s degree from SUNY-Ulster and a bachelor’s degree from Vassar College (1990, cum laude).
Earlier in her life, she worked with emotionally and developmentally children and adults.
Before retirement, she worked as a caseworker for the Ulster County Office for the Aging from 2003 to 2016 and was the founder and president of Caring Connections, a support organization for family caregivers, from 2007 to 2020.
She was presented with the “Pride of Ulster County” award from the Ulster County Legislators and was the director of the youth commission in her community.
Flynn and her husband relocated to the North Country in 2020 to be near one of their sons.
She continues to be an active community member and is currently the deputy treasurer in Dalton, and volunteers to cook for the Dalton Fire Department.
UNANTICIPATED FUNDS
WMRSB voted to accept the following unanticipated revenue:
— $158,969.07 in grant funding from the Crotched Mountain Foundation, primarily to support special education programming.
The funds will be distributed in two installments: $108,856.45 in FY 2022-23 for RBT training and bus driver certification, and $50,112.62 in FY 2023-24 for IEPs, Goalbook Toolkits, Specially Designed Instruction and Conscious Discipline.
— $7,054.23 from the Estate of Mr. Alan McIntyre to be donated to the Patricia McIntyre Scholarship Fund.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.