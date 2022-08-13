WMRHS Athletics May Open Season Without Bus Transport

WHITEFIELD — The White Mountains Regional High School golf team is scheduled to open its season at Woodsville on Aug. 24.
However, they might not make it.
The school district’s contracted transportation company, W.W. Berry of Lancaster, is down four drivers and may not be able to serve the high school’s varsity and JV sports programs this fall.
With fewer drivers, the bus company must consolidate its daily bus routes. The remaining drivers will have to travel further and take longer to ferry students between their homes and district schools (Lancaster and Whitefield Elementary and WMRHS).
By the time those routes are completed, it will be too late to transport the sports teams to away games.
“Sports transportation is in danger of not happening unless it’s after the [daily] bus routes,” said Superintendent Marion Anastasia during a school board meeting on Aug. 11.
School officials suggested that coaches could drive as long as they earn the proper certification.
Coaches must complete a 10-hour course, pass a 20-question test, and clear a background check to drive a 10-passenger van. They would have to complete a more intensive and time-consuming process to obtain a CDL license and operate a school bus.
Parent carpools were also put forward but would require the school district to amend its policy, requiring teams to travel together.
In both cases, school-recognized chaperones would be required to protect the school district from liability.
It’s unclear if either the “coach/van” or “parent/carpool” solution would be available in time for the start of the fall season.
Field hockey is slated to participate in a pre-season jamboree in Plymouth on Aug. 19 and play a regular season contest at Franklin on Aug. 29.
Other teams would have their first away games soon after: golf in Haverhill on Aug. 24; cross country at Gilford on Sept. 1; girls varsity/JV soccer at Belmont on Sept. 2; and boys varsity/JV soccer at Newfound on Sept. 7.
Meanwhile, unless more drivers are found, approximately five Dalton families will lose daily bus service to Lancaster Elementary.
According to Anastasia, those families are not guaranteed transportation due to their distance from the school, but the district has typically provided it.
However, because of the driver shortage, a reconfigured route serving those households would take nearly two hours to complete.
Anastasia has reached out to alert those families and said some understood but “a couple of them are very upset.”
School officials suggested that custodians or para-educators could drive school buses as an opportunity to earn extra income, and board member Evelyn Flynn recommended that the school district recruit retirees in search of part-time work.
According to the National Association for Pupil Transportation, “The school bus industry is dealing with a significant shortage of school bus drivers — a complex problem that pre-dated but was exacerbated by COVID school shutdowns. The driver shortage remains a high priority for districts, as does maintaining the safety record of large yellow school buses.”
If W.W. Berry hires a new driver, they would first be assigned to Jefferson, where three routes have been consolidated into one.
The school district’s leadership team is expected to receive an update on the matter from W.W. Berry on Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.