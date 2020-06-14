WHITEFIELD — First the pandemic.
Then the wind.
And to top it all off, they only had three minutes to practice for their special day instead of the eight hours previous graduating classes had put in.
It wasn’t a normal year.
But the White Mountains Regional High School Class of 2020 was more than ready for the challenges.
On Friday evening, 79 graduates, some struggling to keep their caps on their heads from the gusts of wind, walked under the school’s iconic graduation arch to receive their diplomas and march into their future.
“It’s not ideal, but we have made the most of it and I think that is special,” said WMRHS Principal Michael Berry.
To keep social distance, parents and family came in four waves and stood in separated pods outlined in white on the grass as their graduates, seated in four rows corresponding to each wave, took the stage to receive their diplomas as the names in each row were called.
Everyone was wearing a mask and graduate speeches were pre-recorded and broadcast in a live-stream.
“Your energy, talents, and motivation will carry you far, but take from your time here the idea that it is never enough to be satisfied with the status quo - do not forget that growth requires compromise and a change within yourself which will not always be comfortable,” said Berry. “As we’ve all learned over the last few months, life can be uncertain, unpredictable, and deeply unfair. We have learned that we are not in control of as much as we once thought.”
However, graduates have the option of always treating others well, to be self-reliant and confident in their abilities, to possess a positive mindset and share it with others, and always take the high road, he said.
“The journey to navigate the hard is what makes life interesting,” said Berry.
Makenna Allen, president of the Class of 2020, encouraged her friends to take lessons from stories and fairy tales and take every obstacle in life with the same joyous adolescence they had in elementary school.
“As most of us face adulthood, moving on to the next chapters in our lives, I’m telling you to never grow up,” she said. “Never stop doing the crazy things that we do … Our bodies get older, our responsibilities heavier, but our hearts carry the child that we all have inside of us.”
Miles Wharton, honors speaker, spoke of community, specifically the one created from day one when most of his classmates came to know each other in kindergarten.
“It’s such a normal thing where we live, in our community, but as I sat and thought about it more, I realized that it is an absolutely unique experience to have,” he said. “We have all benefited greatly from these lifelong relationships and we are fortunate in our ability to create such lasting connections. And that is a skill that will shortly become extremely useful as we enter the world on our own. As adults.”
Amber Gillespie, co-valedictorian, spoke of perseverance and said she is proud of her fellow graduates.
“Due to COVID-19, our senior year has been anything but traditional,” she said. “However, we are making history as we know it. We are creating our own traditions and our own happiness. That is what life is about. Finding ways to maneuver your struggles and create joy in your life.”
Haile Hicks, co-valedictorian, said the class made the most of the situation, and the pandemic did bring some benefits to the class - it forced seniors to slow down and embrace the day-to-day joys, allowed the class to spend more time with their families, and to live each day to the fullest because nothing is guaranteed.
“As difficult and trying as these times have been, I hope that this experience has made you all cherish what living feels like,” she said. “It isn’t getting the perfect photo on Instagram or recording the entire concert on your Snapchat. It is stopping and enjoying what is happening around you, the people you are surrounded by, and focusing on living in the present moment.”
To the class, Berry said, “I am proud of you and appreciate what you have added to our high school.”
The White Mountains Regional High School Class of 2020:
Makenna Allen, Kylie Authier, Emily Beckett, Kaiden Bedell, Shannon-Lee Beisler, William Bishop III, Connor Bosse, Connor Bradley, Katrina Briggs, Mya Browne, Dylan Cavallaro, Aviara Challinor, Karissa Cole, Charles Coy IV, Kaiden Cunnington, Jackson Page Curtis, Alivia Daigle, Belle Davis-Laniefsky, Adrian Dimmitt, Sierra Dingman, Shannon Duffy, Noah Dutkewych, Alexander Fleury, Lydia Frenette, Zachary Garneau, Sarah Gauthier, Susie Gesel,
Amber Gillespie, Jasmine Hand, Delaney Hanna, Benjamin Hatfield, Matthew Hepner, Haile Hicks, Brandon Hunt, Madeline Huntoon, Erin Johnston, Kailyn Jones, Arianna Keats, Gage Knudson, Emily Kopp, Kiyah Lewis, Maci MacKillop, Gabriel Marro, Kayley Matteson, Gemini McFarland, Trevor McLain, Jessica Mendez, Jaycee Murray, Megan Nelson, Tyler Nelson, Caleb Nile, Madison Overhoff, Jack Parker, Domanique Paschal,
Cortney Patterson, Masyn Phillips, Gabriella Ricker, Nicholas Rodden, Taima Ronish, David Rose, Taylor Roy, William Rutherford, Kevin Schanlaber, Chloe Schwartz, Travis Shearer, John Silva IV, David Southworth, Mason Stuart, Makenzie Treamer, Spencer Valdez, Jaden Vashaw, Jonah Walters, Danica Watson, Miles Wharton, Kiyah Whitman, Lexie Willey, Owen Willey, Joshua Womble, Aiden Emery Young.
