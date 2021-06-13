WHITEFIELD — Hitting on the word of the year that would describe the White Mountains Regional High School Class of 2021 took some thought for SAU 36 Superintendent Marion Anastasia.
But she ultimately settled on one — “resilience.”
Under a cool June evening, and with their families cheering them on, 64 Spartans took the stage Friday for a post-pandemic graduation.
“[Resilience] means you have the capacity to recover quickly from difficult situations and to bounce back,” said Anastasia, who couldn’t make it to the graduation, but had her words read by graduate, Isabella Cronin. “It doesn’t mean that you don’t experience stress, but that you tap into your strengths and support systems to work through the challenges.”
She said, “We are all so incredibly proud of you. We acknowledge that your year was unfortunately overshadowed by COVID-19, but we hope today helps take the sting out of this year’s events. This is the time to reflect on the accomplishments of the past and on the hope, excitement and responsibility of the future … Welcome to the next phase of your lives. You are our future, you will become ambassadors for our community. Congratulations. We will always remember your very special class.”
For Principal Jacob Hess, the Class of 2021 is his first graduating class as principal.
The ceremony, he said, celebrates “an amazingly talented and diverse group of individuals.”
Hess spoke of the importance of gratitude.
“Being grateful is a powerful thing,” said Hess. “It can literally change your life … Allowing yourself the time to be grateful, appreciate what you have or who you have in your life, and then share that with those people, that is an opportunity that should not be passed upon.”
Student speaker, Nora Riendeau spoke of perseverance, using an analogy that drew eruptions of laughter.
“When life tells you ‘no,’ you need to find a way to keep things in perspective,” she said. “This doesn’t mean that the painful moments will be any less painful, because, as Mr. Curtis puts it, ‘life is getting kicked in the private parts for about 75 to 80 years.’
“But it does mean that we won’t have to live in that pain forever,” she said. “You won’t have to live forever in that ‘no.’ Because if you know what you’re capable of, if you’re always prepared, and you keep things in perspective, then life has a way of turning ‘no’ into ‘yes’ … Never quit, and when you think you just can’t bear to continue, realize you are most likely about to accomplish success, and just keep pressing forward.”
Class President Austin Staley said his class had a rough start to their freshman year, “but we have learned how to grow closer to one another over the years. Part of coming together as a class was taking chances and getting outside of our comfort zones.”
Salutatorian Jonathan Dean said many graduates are sitting in their seats and worrying about the near- and long-term future.
He broke out a Rubik’s Cube, one he tried to solve for years.
“I still haven’t figured the darn thing out,” said Dean. “But that’s alright. It’s about the journey, not the destination. And to remember that journey, I want you all to stop and take a moment to look around you. At the people who are with you today, the place you are in, and the world around us … Remember, life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”
Valedictorian Kaleb Casner spoke of acceptance.
“This does not mean you begrudgingly tolerate those around you, but rather you begin to try to understand and engage with people’s differences,” he said. “From these experiences, we absorb new perspectives surrounding the multicultural and diverse world outside what we have grown up with. We actively learn about different races, beliefs, and identities so that we can continue to grow as individuals … No matter what you do with your life after high school, I only ask that you don’t consent to hate. Be undeniably and genuinely, you. Remember that we are all people. Learn from the differences that you will ultimately experience and grow to foster a mindset of acceptance. This may not always be an easy task, however, remember that we are all ‘unusually strong.’”
White Mountains Regional HS
Class Of 2021
Cole Aldrich, Charles Astuto, Olivia Atkocaitis, Olivia Baker, Holden Beard, Josef Blanchette, Kaleb Casner, Andrew Cook, Shantel Corliss, Isabella Cronin, Brian Davis, Jonathan Dean, Karley DeFosse, Alexis Deming, Dominic Devarney, Aahron Eaton, Alyssa Fryman, Isaac Fuller, Alexia Gagnon, Rita Gesel, Tyler Gould,
Kelsey Graham, Nicole Gross, Delaney Haines, Kaylin Hanna, Jada Hare, Devin Hartshorn, Leilani Heng, Myah Huntington, Austin Husson, Bryce Johnson, Hayden Judge, Lily Kenison, Zachary Kesheb, Cassandra Koxararkis, Haley Lincoln, Elena McClenathan, Kenzie McCorkhill, Lauren McMann, Emma Mullins, MacKenzie Norman, Devin Oakes,
Riley-James St. Pierre, Joshua Plumley, Forest Pribbernow, Nora Riendeau, William Rines, Joseph Rioux, Dylan Ruggles, Matthew Savage, Alan Smith, Austin Staley, Trinity Starbird, Jayden Treamer, Parker Valdez, Christiana Veltri, Dahlia Whitcomb, Brayden White, Cohen White, Raymond White, Kody Whittum, Christiana Williams, Dylan Woodburn, Julia Zanes.
