WMRHS Cracks Down On Bathroom Vaping

WHITEFIELD — No more clouds in the commode.
White Mountains Regional High School has installed bathroom vape detectors, giving teens one less place to sneak a puff.
The devices scan the air for chemicals found in handheld vapes. When the chemicals are detected, administrators are notified electronically. Hallway cameras catch the perpetrators when they exit the restroom.
The vape detectors have already had an impact.
Nine students have been caught red-handed since the devices were installed two weeks ago, WMRHS administrator Rob Scott told the school board on Jan. 27.
It’s not just the kids, either.
During a recent high school production of The Sound of Music, Scott received multiple “vape alerts” during intermission as adults ducked into the lavatory for a couple of e-cigarette hits between acts.
The new system is intended to curb those behaviors. Early signs show progress.
The number of students captured in the act declined from eight the first week to one the week after. Two of the offenders use THC vapes.
There are no plans to expand vape detectors to school buses because they are less effective in that environment.
However, a Lancaster Elementary/Middle school student was recently caught vaping through the school bus camera system and was disciplined.
Vape violators are subject to fines, suspensions and counseling.
For those using nicotine-based vapes, punishments are as follows:
— First offense: $50 fine from Whitefield Police, three days in-school suspension, substance abuse counseling. The fine goes away on June 30 if there are no further offenses.
— Second offense: $75 fine, five days combined in- and out-of-school suspension, additional counseling.
— Third and subsequent offense: $100 fine, undetermined suspension, additional counseling.
For those using THC-based vapes, discipline is more severe:
— First offense: $75 fine, five days combined in- and out-of-school suspension, counseling.
— Second offense: $100 fine, seven days combined in- and out-of-school suspension, counseling.
— Third and subsequent offense: $100 fine, conversation with the superintendent about long-term suspension and/or potential expulsion hearing.
According to Scott, “There were a few parents who still didn’t want to buy into the evidence that was presented. But you can go back and look at the video, and nobody was in that bathroom 10 minutes before and 10 minutes after [the vape detector was activated]. And just because we didn’t find the vape doesn’t mean they didn’t vape, there are creative ways to hide them.”
The vape detectors address a growing problem at WMRHS.
Before the devices were installed, vaping in the school bathroom had become a chronic issue.
Last month, students broke thermostats in nine brand-new, single-use bathrooms because they thought they were vape detectors and tried to “disable” them.
It’s not just White Mountains Regional.
Half of New Hampshire high school students have vaped and 34 percent regularly vape, according to the 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey, the most recent conducted due to COVID-19.
Meanwhile the 2022 National Youth Tobacco Survey found that 1 in 10 middle and high school students (over 2.5 million) currently used e-cigarettes. Of those, 28 percent are daily users.
More than a disciplinary issue, vaping poses a health hazard to students.
Vape products contain nicotine, the same addictive substance found in tobacco products, which is extremely harmful to developing adolescent brains, putting teens at greater risk for attention deficit, psychiatric disorders, and cognitive impairment.
The popular Juul e-cigarette uses cartridges that contain as much nicotine as a pack of cigarettes.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.