WHITEFIELD — White Mountains Regional High School sits on a pristine 400-acre wooded property.
WMRHS science department chair Sarah Slater-Sosa wants to make that space more accessible and functional.
She has initiated a multi-phase project, Spartan Outdoor Learning Spaces, that would promote outdoor learning and recreational trail use as a way to promote mental health and physical fitness among students and community members.
It aims to tackle two significant problems facing local residents, Slater-Sosa said, noting, “Obesity and mental illness are two major public health issues that are becoming more prevalent in rural, low-income areas such as our own. “
Slater-Sosa initiated the project as part of her Master’s in Public Health program while interning with the North Country Health Consortium.
“I am passionate about education, health and the environment which meant this project was right in my wheelhouse,” she said.
Slater-Sosa is thinking big.
As currently proposed, the project would include the creation of outdoor classroom spaces, a pavilion, a lookout tower, solar-powered picnic tables, a ropes course, a pollinator garden, a fruit and vegetable garden, a disc golf course, and paved wheelchair access.
And, of course, it would also promote the use of the existing five-mile trail network and the creation of new trails.
“From previous experience and conversations with my fellow teachers, we share a love for bringing students outside to learn. WMRHS is situated on a beautiful 400-acre property with plenty of space for classes to be held outside whenever possible. Over the course of the project I have gained the support of teachers, students, and administration so we are all working together to make this happen,” she said.
The project will be 100 percent grant-funded, Slater-Sosa said.
She has already secured $50,000 in federal COVID relief dollars from the school district and she will pursue additional capital through federal, state and local grant programs.
The design and construction timeline calls for outdoor class spaces to be built this year, with other amenities to be completed within the next 12 to 18 months.
“My goal was to have several construction projects completed during the summer of 2023, however, due to supply chain and staffing this may be extended to 2024,” she said. “The classroom spaces should be completed in 2023 as they are the simpler construction project. Students are currently working on cutting and carving trail signs, so those will be done during the current school year.”
Work began last year when Slater-Sosa conducted a needs assessment, which found barriers to using the property.
“The needs assessment showed that while we have this beautiful space, it is inaccessible due to a lack of map, classroom-specific spaces, and timing,” she said.
To address that issue, Slater-Sosa mapped the grounds.
The first map of the trail network was published in August and can be found at the project website: https://sites.google.com/view/wmrhstrails/home
Slater-Sosa plans to produce a series of activity-specific maps (non-motorized trail use, event spaces, etc.) to serve different types of users.
“I think the next step is to publicize the map so people can visit and confidently utilize the trails to ski or snowshoe during the winter,” she said. “Further steps include implementing the construction plans followed by professional development for staff. I’m very excited to start intentionally planning for students to be outside in the fall of 2023. I know the change in scenery will be welcomed by both staff and students.”
Slater pointed to the health benefits of the project.
“A goal of this project is to create space in the school’s outdoor environment for students to be physically active. Students will walk to different spaces and then spend time either at a platform classroom or walking the trails, depending on the lesson plan. This will take some intentional professional development and time for teachers to plan on how to effectively use the space in lessons,” she said. “Additionally, spending time in nature is linked to cognitive benefits and improvements in overall mental well-being.”
What’s more, she added, Spartan Outdoor Learning Spaces will foster community connections.
“Many parts of this project focus on including members of the community,” she said. “Because building a trusting relationship between students and their community is an important part of a healthy society, and provides opportunities for learning.”
