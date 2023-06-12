WHITEFIELD — Do what you love.
Valedictorian Abigayle McCusker and Salutatorian Victoria Whitcomb urged the 71-member graduating class to follow their hearts during Friday’s White Mountains Regional High School commencement.
McCusker spoke from experience.
She described long, full days spent pursuing her interests in study, sports and service.
Her regimented approach has led the aspiring surgeon to the pre-med track at Dartmouth College.
“What’s your purpose?” she asked classmates, challenging them to turn passion into purpose. “I’m someone who believes that everybody has [a purpose]. Your purpose consists of the central motivating aims of your life — the reason you get up in the morning. Having a purpose creates meaning in your life, therefore we can’t live without it.”
Whitcomb pointed to others.
She highlighted the Class of 2023 members who inspired her because they took a strong interest in something, put in the work, and reaped the rewards.
They included vocalist and performer Tala Hammon, culinary arts standout Ashton McMahon, soccer player Josephine DeAngelis, coder Jesse Bradley, and welder Cole Milligan.
“I found myself, throughout high school, continually inspired by my classmates who made an impact or reached incredible achievements which were based on doing what they loved to do,” Whitcomb said.
McCusker and Whitcomb offered encouragement to those who have not yet found their calling.
Said Whitcomb, “As we enter the world in this next chapter of our lives, it is my hope that, if they haven’t already, our class is able to find something that they love.”
“I want all of us to pursue what we love in order to achieve something greater than ourselves. I want us to use the things we love to better the lives of others. I want us to utilize the motivation and drive that comes from the things we love. I want this to give us a chance to create monumental change in the world.”
Held indoors due to wet weather, the 90-minute ceremony featured Student Speaker Josephine DeAngelis and Honors Speaker Madeleine Lorenz, who offered equally profound words.
DeAngelis spoke about the importance of authenticity.
“In a society that often rewards conformity, I encourage you all to resist the pressure. Have the courage to break free from society’s expectations and be true to yourself and honest with others. Because let me tell you, you won’t get anywhere by pretending to be someone you’re not,” DeAngelis said.
Lorenz recounted the shared experiences of the Class of 2023 and the people and events that impacted their lives.
Lorenz closed her remarks with sage advice, “Our life story is not just one chapter, it is a whole book that is full of ups and downs, bad times and good times. Nothing is definite. We must use what we have learned during our time here to speak up and fight for what we believe in and for what we want in life. Don’t be afraid to make mistakes, as mistakes often inspire growth. Keep pushing and working hard. Make those dreams come true!”
CLASS OF 2023: Aubin Allard, Evan-Paul James Aspinall, Justin Abdiel Baez Sustache, Own Bastian, Nia Bebb, Joshua Michael Beckett, Emerson Jean Unci Bedell, Keira Rhiannon Beisler, Jaylin Skye Bennett, Alyssa Benway, Natalie Bertschy, Jesse J. Bradley, Anthony Brown, K. Wyatt Colby, Josephine Louise DeAngelis, Cooper Reese DeForge, Karter Olen Deming, Hunter Lane Dingman, Joseph Dresser, Jackie E. Dreyer. Destanie Rein Egan, Grace Field, Shyann F. L. Flanders, Brian Fuller, Keigen Lee George, Kimora Gooden, Zoey Grimard, Henry Fernando Guzman, Tala Hammon, Cassidy Delona Hart, Cody Lee Hart, Kenzee Hill, Trevor D. R. Hinerth, Jadon Gen Itasaka, Lauryn Margaret Jones, Lillian R. Kenison, Dorieanne Labens, Samuel Loiacono, Madeleine Lorenz, Noah Mahabir, Gavin Maillet, Corbin Marro, Abigayle McCusker, Connor McGrath, Ashton Reve McMahon, Cole I. Milligan, Skylar Jayne Moyer, Ethan Arthur Oakes, John Patneaude, Eli John Percey, Benjamin Recor, Faith M. Richards, John Lyman Riff, Ami Lynn Robinson, Emma-Mae Rogers, Ayanna Ronish, Nathan Hunter Sawicki, Mikayla See, Cobin J. Smith, Hannah Jaylynn Smith, Tiffani Surles, Kieran Tobin, Katelynn Elizabeth Walker, Jeffrey Watkins, Jr., Kaitlyn Wheeler, Victoria A. Whitcomb, Brendon Lee Whittum, Josiah Wiers