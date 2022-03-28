WMRHS Principal Stepping Down

Jacob Hess is stepping down as principal of White Mountains Regional High School.
The school board on Thursday accepted Hess’s resignation which is effective June 30.
The surprise announcement came following a 25-minute non-public discussion.
Hess leaves to take over as principal of Campbell High School in Litchfield, N.H.
He was unavailable for comment.
Hess spent seven years in the White Mountains Regional School District. He has been the high school principal since April 20, 2020. Prior to that, he had served as a vice-principal and a Humanities teacher.
He guided WMRHS through various COVID-19 challenges such as remote learning, hybrid learning, mask requirements, staff shortages, and student learning loss.
He took steps to rebuild the school community, including the launch of The Principal’s Podcast in early 2021.
“He navigated COVID with professionalism and ensured all protocols were followed while safety for staff and students was a priority,” said Superintendent Marion Anastasia.
White Mountains Regional High School serves the communities of Carroll, Dalton, Jefferson, Lancaster and Whitefield and has an enrollment of approximately 350 students in grades 9-12.
SCHOOL DAY CHANGES
The White Mountains Regional School District is exploring daily schedule adjustments in order to comply with state regulations.
WMRSD currently exceeds instructional time limits for students, as set by the New Hampshire Department of Education.
Elementary schools are capped at 945 hours of instruction time per school year and five hours, 45 minutes per day, middle and high schools are capped at 990 hours per year and six hours per day.
The school day currently runs from 7:45 a.m. to 2:55 p.m. at Lancaster Elementary, 7:45 to 3 at Whitefield Elementary, and 7:50 to 2:52 at WMRHS.
The issue remains under discussion and would not take effect until the 2022-2023 school year.
In the process of meeting state guidelines, the White Mountains Regional School District wants to expand professional development and planning time for PreK-12 teachers and support staff.
To accomplish that, WMRSD aims to create end-of-day time blocks for those activities across all grade levels.
It is unclear how that will be accomplished. However, the school district has already ruled out an earlier start of classes.
“We heard loud and clear from the community that an earlier start was not preferred. While we continue to plan, the start of the day will remain the same as this year,” Anastasia said.
At the School Board meeting on Thursday, Lancaster Elementary Principal Scott Holmes said professional development and planning were difficult to do under the current school schedule.
“What we’ve been hearing from our staff — not only professional staff but also paraprofessionals — is we are trying to do a tremendous amount in our schools in response to our student needs and currently, we do not have enough time in the day, every day, to meet the needs of what our professional and paraprofessional staff need [in order] to do their job correctly,” he said.
