White Mountains Regional High School has learned the power of perseverance.
In 2014, the school applied to be a member of New England’s League of Innovative Schools, a nonprofit professional learning community that connects secondary schools from across New England so they can partner up and learn from each other.
Then, the application was denied.
WMRHS came back, though, and was admitted.
On Thursday, the League held its quarterly regional meeting at WMRHS in Whitefield and its members went on student-led tours throughout the school.
“Now, we’re hosting meetings,” Mike Berry, principal of WMRHS, which is advancing its own approach to innovative learning, said Friday. “That is a super-big compliment for us.”
The League had wanted to host in northern New England to get away from the big population centers in Concord, Portland, and Boston and not miss out on other schools, he said.
With the growing recognition of WMRHS, its administrators, teachers and students are hopeful the growing partnership will pay dividends for the school’s students and education.
“I think it gives us some exposure to other schools that are doing good work and it connects us with an organization that will be pushing out research and best practices and opportunities for us to learn as a school,” said Berry. “I think that is the real important piece to this. We consider ourselves a professional learning organization and this is a way we can continue to get better at our craft.”
The collaboration can facilitate projects and different units into WMRHS existing programs and courses, he said, allowing one class, for example, to work on a project and partner with a different class that will work on the same project but come at at with a different perspective, he said.
“These are meaningful projects that kids would be engaged in,” said Berry.
The League’s work as a professional education network is to promote the best strategies and innovative practices in education around New England, and WMRHS’s selection as a place for one of its meetings is an indication of the quality of work being done at the school, which is putting a greater emphasis on inquiry, intellectually challenging work, and partnerships with local communities, he said.
“We do this here and I think that’s a unique approach to education that not a lot of other schools are doing,” said Berry.
WMRHS already partners with several schools, among them Pembroke Academy and Manchester West High School.
WMRHS has been advancing its own approach to education called “own your own learning,” which moves away from a traditional culture of teaching to one of learning that encourages students to take the initiative in their education by giving more choice and voice to students, fostering more interaction, discussion and collaboration, facilitating more critical thinking, and expanding opportunities for cross-curriculum.
Currently serving as as an AmeriCorps VISTA (Volunteer In Service to America) at WMRHS is Isabella Gaetjens-Oleson, a 2019 WMRHS graduate who is focusing on social media marketing and community outreach for the high school.
“Throughout the week, we’ve been doing a lot of work on this presentation and had groups coming to the school, but [Thursday] was a big day for us and I think the students really pulled it off,” she said.
The students leading tours of the school and its classes were WMRHS seniors Cortney Patterson and Jay Silva; juniors Olivia Baker, Andrew Cook and Jonathan Dean; and sophomores Morgan Doolan, Maddy Crane, Justin Wentworth, Olivia Shallow and Justin Gillespie.
“In the afternoon, a panel of four teachers also helped present about the trials and tribulations of the transition we made from a culture of teaching to a culture of learning,” said Gaetjens-Oleson.
The teachers that presented in the panel were Patsy Ainsworth, Jeannine LaBounty, Molly Campbell, and Shane MacElhiney.
Kaidi Bedell, a WMRHS senior, also presented with Nicole Gross, a junior, and Abby Friedman, a sophomore, on Thursday morning.
“No student is the same, and we’re able to cater to all different types of students because of the variety of opportunities here,” said Nicole Gross.
“It’s no longer you ask a question and they give you an answer,” said Abby Friedman. “It’s you ask a question and they ask one back to get you thinking about it even more.”
Berry said, “We want to create a high school where kids at 14, 15, 16, 17 want to go. We want to create a place where teachers want to work.”
And learning, he said, “does not have to be confined to the walls of a high school.”
