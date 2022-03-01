WHITEFIELD — The White Mountains Regional School District will save $20,000 on annual energy costs.
A group of students, the Society of Sustainable Spartans, are to thank.
SOSS replaced the high school’s 56-year-old lighting system with energy-efficient lighting, converting 1,200 fixtures from fluorescent to LED.
It will cut the high school’s energy consumption by 92,000 kilowatt hours per year (a $13,000 annual savings) and eliminates the need to replace 700 fluorescent bulbs over the course of a school year (a $7,000 annual savings).
The students were recognized by U.S. Rep. Ann Kuster during a visit on Thursday.
Kuster called SOSS a success story for other school districts to follow.
“You are genuinely leading the way,” Kuster said.
SOSS was formed 2 1/2 years ago for a statewide competition and has approximately nine active members. When the competition was canceled by the pandemic, the students decided to continue with their efforts. Their focus is on renewable energy and waste reduction.
After extensive brainstorming, they settled on the LED lighting project as a first step.
Working under co-advisors, Aidan Howey and Sarah Slater-Sosa, SOSS members secured nearly $200,000 in funding.
That includes a USDA Economic Impact Initiative Grant ($70,000), USDA Community Facilities Grant ($36,900) and Eversource/State of NH Energy Efficiency Grant ($34,388).
In addition, the school district kicked in $53,522, half of which was utility payment refunds as part of an energy-efficiency incentive program.
The students were involved in all phases of the project — conceptualizing, planning, promoting, funding and implementing — and gained valuable experience.
Sarah Waring, state director of USDA Rural Development, said the project was “graduate level work.”
“This project reaffirms the belief that young people are going to stand up and make a difference and change things in the world that they feel need to be change,” she said.
Three SOSS members were in attendance: Sophomores Giles Bean and Jocelyn Wyman, and senior Justin Wentworth.
They talked about their shared interest in conservation, and hinted at future SOSS projects.
The student organization is in the planning stages for a solar energy project, as well as actions to reduce cafeteria waste.
For the solar project, students have already conducted a feasibility study which ruled out roof-mounted solar panels. They are now evaluating other locations on school grounds. In addition, they exhaustively reviewed the school’s HVAC system to identify areas where energy consumption could be trimmed. Doing so would maximize the impact of the solar array.
Through those efforts and more, the students have developed career goals.
One year after joining SOSS, Wentworth intends to pursue a college degree in environmental science.
“This is something we all have a strong passion for,” he said.
Thursday’s event validated the students’ work, and re-energized them to pursue bigger goals moving forward, said Rob Scott, director for the WMR’s Career and Technical Education Center.
It also delivered a message about the significance of the LED project, he said.
“The kids didn’t realize how big of an impact, and how big of deal this project was,” he said. “Schools sometimes aren’t willing to hand the reins over on something like this for kids. This included a pretty big chunk of money. They were allowed to communicate with vendors. They were allowed to put together the proposal and present it to the board. I don’t think they realized how big that was until yesterday.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.