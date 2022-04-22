WHITEFIELD — There’s something special happening in the corner of the heated greenhouse at White Mountains Regional High School — and no, it’s not the resident banana or citrus trees happily growing by the entrance.
One greenhouse table looks a bit different than the others: sensor wires stick out of pots of radishes and lettuce, a pipe delivers water when moisture levels fall below a set percentage, and LED lights and a fan hang above the plants, ready to turn on at a moment’s notice.
WMRHS’ Information Systems Technology class, taught by Daniel Hubacz, has been working since the beginning of the year to set up this table for greenhouse experiments and, likely one day, automate the entire greenhouse.
The idea first sprouted when Bill Church, executive director of White Mountain Science, Inc., called Hubacz in August and asked if he was willing to test out some new school classroom kits from Arduino, an Italian open-source hardware and software company.
As soon as Hubacz saw the kits, fellow environmental science teacher, Aidan Howry’s greenhouse came to mind.
Currently, the greenhouse is entirely manually operated. As junior Clara Blakslee explains, when it’s 50°F and sunny outside in the spring, it gets unbearably hot in the greenhouse: open windows, frequent watering and fans become critical.
“On weekends or during vacation, [senior] Justin Wentworth and I have to come in and open and close windows, water plants or, at the very least, observe the weather from home,” Blakslee said.
However, with an Arduino kit coded by Hubacz’s class and welding and fabrication support by student Cole Milligan and teacher Dana Graham, Blakslee can now check greenhouse conditions from home.
After further testing is done, greenhouse students will be able to turn on and off water or fans or the LED lights remotely. If all goes well, the autonomizing project will be expanded slowly across the whole greenhouse.
“This is a classroom kit and we really blew it up,” Hubacz said. “[Arduino] never thought that their little project board for education would be blown up to something this big and something actually functional.”
In fact, Hubacz’s students — freshmen Liberty Frink and Trent Mackay, sophomore Gavyn Bunnell and junior Jesse Bradley — have been able to have a ton of back and forth with the developers at Arduino, giving content designers feedback and talking about what works and what doesn’t.
Right before Thanksgiving, the class was also “the stars” of an international webinar for teachers through Pitsco Education. At the time, the project was just “proof of concept” of what could be done with an Arduino kit.
“We had a light that could be turned on and off by temperature,” Hubacz explained. “And we had a content designer from Arduino in Italy turn it on and off just from his device through the internet … it was pretty neat.”
The current automated greenhouse space is about to become a laboratory space for the environmental science students — Blakslee, Wentworth and sophomore Madi Armstrong are starting trials to see what happens to various flowers, herbs and vegetables under different conditions, a process that can be standardized well using the Arduino kit and coding by Hubacz’s class.
WMRHS students will also be featured in a video series on the project, soon to be live on Arduino’s YouTube page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.