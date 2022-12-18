WMRHS To Adjust Humanities Program In Response To Community Concerns
White Mountains Regional School District SAU 36 (File photo by Paul Hayes) #filephoto

WHITEFIELD — White Mountains Regional High School will continue to offer Humanities, with some changes.

At the recommendation of the Humanities Advisory Subcommittee, WMRHS will scale back Humanities to grades 10 and 11 in order to re-deploy staff and re-instate traditional English Language Arts and Social Studies classes across all four grade levels.

