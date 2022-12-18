WMRHS To Adjust Humanities Program In Response To Community Concerns

WHITEFIELD — White Mountains Regional High School will continue to offer Humanities, with some changes.
At the recommendation of the Humanities Advisory Subcommittee, WMRHS will scale back Humanities to grades 10 and 11 in order to re-deploy staff and re-instate traditional English Language Arts and Social Studies classes across all four grade levels.
It addresses concerns voiced by some parents, community members and school officials that Humanities was too easy and too politically left-leaning.
Subcommittee members told the School Board on Dec. 8 that the recommendation was a fair compromise.
JROTC instructor Peter Russo, a subcommittee member who was critical of the Humanities curriculum, said “I think it’s a good course of action. I think it scratches a lot of itches.”
He thanked school officials for their willingness to re-think the program they created, “I know this had to be a hard thing to do. It’s very hard to [make changes to the Humanities curriculum] if you were one of the people that developed it. I really appreciate that the Humanities team approached this with an open mind and took feedback.”
School Board Chair Robert Loiacono of Whitefield, a supporter of Humanities, was also pleased with the subcommittee’s work.
“To be honest, I took the beginning of this process as almost an assault against Humanities classes, which I was very much against,” he said. “But it evolved. We put together a group of 17 people that could be left, right, center and everywhere in between [politically] who got together and did what was best for our students. They put in a lot of time and effort, and came out with a plan that I certainly can accept.”
Through the subcommittee’s recommendation, White Mountains Regional High School will offer three academic tracks for English Language Arts and Social Studies: Humanities, traditional classes, and Advanced Placement classes.
Another subcommittee member, Suzy Colt of Whitefield, attended Humanities classes to familiarize herself with the issue. She described it as a unique way of teaching and engaging students. She saw value in the program.
“In this age of technology, where you can find an answer to every question at your fingertips, what [Humanities] does is, it helps students learn how to ask the right questions. [The information] is not being spoon-fed to them,” she said.
She described the subcommittee’s two-month effort as a resounding success, and a blueprint for future efforts.
“I was really impressed with how well coordinated it was and how collaborative the process was. Taking an issue, working together to investigate it, and then come to a consensus as to the solution,” she said. “I thought it was a fine example of how the community — parents, teachers, and administration — comes together to find the solution. It doesn’t happen often in this world.”
White Mountains Regional began to implement the Humanities program six years ago.
It replaced English and social studies classes across grades 9-12. It was required for freshmen and sophomores and was optional for juniors and seniors, who could elect to take AP English or AP History/Government instead.
According to the WMRHS program of studies, Humanities is “an academic discipline that integrates the study of English, history, and other related subjects, to explore fundamental questions relating to the human experience.”
In March, the program came under scrutiny. Some claimed the program was not challenging enough, failed to teach fundamentals, and that some instructors expressed openly liberal political opinions in class.
There were calls for a return to politically neutral, academically robust English and history instruction in order to better educate students and avoid ideological conflicts.
As a result, the school board on Oct. 13 approved the formation of a 16-member Humanities Advisory Subcommittee, to review the Humanities curriculum and determine changes were needed.
The committee members were as follows: Patricia Packard (parent), Teresa Russo (parent); Jen Granducci (teacher); Jessica Kenyon (parent); Bonnie Akerman (parent); Russell Friedman (parent); Pete Russo (teacher); Jeannine LaBounty (teacher); Molly Carr (teacher); Steve Nilhas (curriculum director); Izabela Southworth (parent); Scott Holmes (LES principal, parent); Patsy Ainsworth (WMRHS principal); Susannah Colt (community); Abby Mayne (teacher); and Julie Haugan (teacher).
The Humanities Advisory Subcommittee resumed and completed a Humanities program audit started earlier this year by the School Board’s Education Planning Committee. The audit stalled due to the sheer amount of work involved.
