WMRSD Announces Bulk Of $750K Budget Reduction Plan

WHITEFIELD — The White Mountains Regional School District will not cut teacher positions as part of a substantial budget reduction.
WMRSD Superintendent Marion Anastasia on Thursday presented plans to slash $750,000 in proposed spending for the 2023-24 school year.
The cuts are necessary after voters rejected the proposed $25 million operating budget, 701-599, and the default budget was imposed.
Under the plan drafted by the District Leadership Team, the budget cuts will be accomplished through the following means:
— Director of Curriculum/Instruction/Assessment Steve Nilhas and Lancaster Elementary Assistant Principal Amy Kopp will resign effective June 30. They will be replaced by teacher leaders Angie Smith and Jeannine LaBounty, respectively. The teacher leader positions will not be filled. Nilhas’ grant management duties will be assumed by other staff. Combined savings: $252,500.
— Two positions (vacant world language teacher, proposed paraprofessional interventionist) will not be filled. Combined savings: $142,600.
— Two staff cuts, one support staff reduction and a .5 full-time equivalent preschool case manager. Combined savings: $116,000.
— HR & Payroll Manager Cody Arsenault will resign effective March 31. The position will not be filled. Most duties will be divided between existing staff. Payroll will be handled by a part-time clerk (four days a month). Savings: $40,000.
— A proposed “Learning Commons” teacher will be reorganized from teacher to paraprofessional. Savings: $40,000.
—Reductions in spending for supplies ($64,500) and professional development ($10,000), a Perkins Grant transfer ($12,000), shift of unspecified duties to the IT department ($10,000), and the reduction of one co-curricula ($6,480).
Those moves equal $694,000 in savings.
WMRSD will trim an additional $56,000 in order to hit the $750,000 target.
Under the default budget, White Mountains Regional must abandon a $253,000 plan to improve the district’s special education/mental health supports and maintain a full-time Pre-Kindergarten program, because new positions cannot be funded through the default budget.
According to the plan, Anastasia will take over Nilhas’ grant management duties; Rob Scott (CTE Director, Facilities Director) will be promoted to Assistant Superintendent and would assume oversight of school safety, transportation and credentialing; SAU 36 administrative assistant Stephanie Glidden will assume HR duties; and IT director Jeremy Noyes will be handed to-be-announced additional duties. It remains unclear if staff taking on more duties will receive a pay bump. Those discussions are ongoing.
In making cuts, the District Leadership Team protected core services and academic/student life priorities.
No reductions were made to teaching staff, mental health, career and technical education, nursing, technology, and art/athletics/electives.
After Anastasia outlined the budget reduction plan, longtime school board member James Brady of Jefferson complimented her and the District Leadership Team for their work.
“I think it’s an excellent job and I know how difficult it is to be eliminating positions and combining positions,” Brady said.
Fellow board member Kristen Van Bergen Buteau of Lancaster lamented the lost opportunity to improve special education/mental health supports, particularly for those at the PreK level.
It’s a vital issue. WMRSD has seen a steady increase in students with social-emotional issues and the trend has accelerated during the pandemic.
“The needs of our youngest students are only increasing. And if they’re not well addressed in their early years, the challenges that ride those kids ride with them all the way up through the 12th grade,” she said, adding later, “It’s really unfortunate.”
