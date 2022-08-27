WMRSD Announces Cell Phone Policy

WHITEFIELD — The White Mountains Regional School District is taking steps to end cell phone distractions.
Under a new policy, students must turn off and refrain from using their cell phones in the classroom.
The policy will require students at Lancaster Elementary, Whitfield Elementary and the high school to store their phones in secure locations away from their person during instructional hours.
Students and families needing to contact each other will be asked to do so through each school’s main office.
The policy contains exceptions for older students to use phones when outside the classroom. More specifics are outlined below.
The new rules take effect when classes begin on Sept. 6.
According to Superintendent Marion Anastasia, the policy was intended to bolster students learning and cut down on behavioral problems.
“Our discipline data shows most infractions have cell phones attached to [them] in some way or another,” Anastasia said.
The policy will create uniform rules, and replace the patchwork approach that had existed previously.
“[Before now] teachers did not have consistent rules from one class to another; that was a problem,” Anastasia said.
LEVELS OF ENFORCEMENT
The policy is stricter for youngsters and allows more flexibility for older students.
Elementary school students (PreK-6) will have to store their phones in their cubbies or lockers for the duration of the school day.
Middle and high school students will be required to place their phones in their lockers or classroom cell phone holders (a.k.a. “parking lots”) during class time.
However, middle schoolers (grades 7-8) will be granted cell phone access during twice-daily cell phone breaks, scheduled for the mid-morning and early afternoon, and high schoolers (grades 9-12) will be allowed to use their phones in-between classes and during lunch.
Those exceptions are intended to reflect students’ increased independence and responsibility as they grow older and allow them to remain in touch with coaches, employers, and family for important communications, such as schedule changes or after-school plans, school officials said.
The policy also mandates that WMRSD staff keep their phones in a secure location — on silent mode and out of sight — during class time.
SCHOOL BOARD REACTION
The school board heard the policy on Thursday and expressed general support.
Board member Kristen Van Bergen Buteau of Lancaster said the fewer distraction, the better as schools continue to address learning loss from the pandemic.
“It’s good timing in my opinion because we know that the last couple of years have been incredibly difficult for kids,” she said. “Part of getting kids ready to learn is making sure that, when there are distractions that are preventable, we’re preventing the distraction. And no doubt the phones, the addiction to phones, is a serious distraction that prevents kids from learning.”
Some board members cautioned that the policy might face some criticism.
“I think we’re going to get a lot of pushback from some parents who are used to being able to contact their children any time and every time,” said board Chair Bob Loiacono of Whitefield.
Board member Tara Giles of Whitefield backed the policy but agreed with Loiacono’s concern, saying, “As a parent who is in constant contact with her kids, it would give me a little bit of anxiety to not be able to talk to my child when I want to.”
It will take time for some people to acclimate to the policy, they agreed.
“I’m sure it will be an adjustment for everyone, and staff will have to be understanding that there’s going to be kids who forget. There’s going to be some getting used to this idea,” said board member Herb Randall of Lancaster.
COMPASSIONATE ENFORCEMENT
The cell phone policy will be included in the student handbook and communicated by staff.
Van Bergen Buteau cautioned that the cell phone policy should contain exceptions for students who use their phones as medical devices, to avoid confusion and promote inclusion.
In addition, she said, policy implementation should be compassionate and take into account mental health concerns, and not make students and families feel cut off from each other.
What’s more, she said, heavy-handed enforcement could cause parents, guardians and families to feel that schools are unwelcoming.
“If we’re not careful, thoughtful, and mindful about how we respond to questions from parents and families, we could inadvertently be reinforcing an idea that once you give your kids to us, they’re ours, and you don’t get to be here. And that’s simply not true,” Van Bergen Buteau said.
